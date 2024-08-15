Xherdan Shaqiri's adventure in Chicago ends after two and a half years with the termination of his contract. blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer is not surprised that this has happened and talks about a possible return to the Super League.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rolf Fringer is not at all surprised that Xherdan Shaqiri and Chicago Fire are going their separate ways.

The blue Sport expert would be delighted if Shaqiri returned to the Super League, but doesn't really believe it will happen. After all, Shaqiri would have to accept a hefty pay cut.

However, if a Swiss club were to come to an agreement with Shaqiri, it is extremely important that the coach is behind it. Because the game has to be geared towards him and he has to be given a lot of freedom. Show more

blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer is "not at all surprised" that Xherdan Shaqiri and Chicago Fire are going their separate ways. The reason for this are statements Shaqiri made in the summer on the sidelines of the European Championship. The football crack, who has since retired from the national team, said that they had made many mistakes at the club, otherwise more would have been possible. "That was of course a frontal attack on the Chicago football club. It was to be expected that it couldn't end so well."

It is not yet known where Shaqiri will continue his career. However, the magical dwarf has already been linked with FC Basel. "That would of course be an enrichment for the Super League. That is clear. We know his qualities," says Fringer. However, the former national team coach believes it is very important that this transfer is discussed thoroughly with the coaching team.

"The head of sport has to be one with the coach"

Would Rolf Fringer sign Xherdan Shaqiri in his role as head of sport? "I think so - if the coach is ready and the philosophy is in place, in which Shaqiri's strengths come to the fore, then he is an enrichment and an asset for the team and also for the Super League. But that really has to run in parallel. The club has to be prepared to do that. The sporting director has to be one with the coach. They have to have the same philosophy."

He knows this from his own experience. When he was at FC Luzern, they brought in Hakan Yakin, a similar player in terms of profile, Fringer recalls. "He absolutely needed freedom. And if you gave him that, then he could shine, score goals and you were successful." If you don't give a player like that freedom, then it's not easy for the team. "Then it's rather counterproductive to employ a player like Shaqiri. You have to adapt to his qualities. Everyone at the club has to think the same. Especially the coach."

"I doubt that Shaqiri will end up in a top five league"

However, Fringer no longer considers it "incredibly realistic" that Shaqiri will return to the Super League. The 32-year-old is used to an "extreme wage bill". "In Switzerland, you might still have between 10 and 20 percent of that. Now the question is, who would give up the money if he could go somewhere else in another league where he would earn a lot more?" Fringer is thinking of teams from Saudi Arabia or Turkey, for example. "I would still doubt that he would go to a top five league."

Whether he would be prepared to give up a lot of money is, of course, something you have to ask Shaqiri himself. Perhaps his heart will also decide, because he knows that he is valued in Switzerland and could "play an important role there for another two or three years". "I think it's crucial that he knows what he wants. I think he will get offers from both options."