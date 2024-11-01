12 match days have been played in the Super League. Whether at the top of the table, in the basement or at the bottom of the table - the rest of the season promises to be explosive.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After 33 match days, the Super League is split into a Championship Group and a Relegation Group. After 12 rounds, it is clear that the battle for the top six places promises to be very exciting.

With the exception of Winterthur, GC and Sion in the basement, blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer believes all the teams in the league are on an equal footing: "Anyone of the top nine teams can beat anyone."

There will be no winners at the end of matchday 12 in the Super League on Thursday. Servette and Lucerne as well as GC and Lugano drew - providing the best proof of the prevailing balance in the top Swiss football league.

After the first third of the qualifying phase, Zurich and Servette are level on points at the top of the table. FC Lugano have just two points less to show for their efforts, with Basel and Lucerne breathing down their necks.

"Whoever can put together a series will be ahead."

At the other end of the table is FC Winterthur with just 8 points. At least the Grasshoppers have collected one point more so far - and thus only three less than the struggling champions YB.

The battle for the top six places before the division of the table after 33 rounds promises to be particularly exciting. "The battle for the top six places will be merciless this season," believes blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer. "It's very, very even. Whoever can put together a series will come out on top." But that is a difficult task in this league, as Fringer emphasizes: "Anyone of the top nine teams can beat anyone."

The table after 12 match days

