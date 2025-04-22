FC Zurich is pushed out of the top 6 on the last matchday before the table is separated and misses its goal for the season. Will this now be coach Ricardo Moniz's undoing? President Ancillo Canepa refrains from making a clear commitment.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Zurich loses at YB on the 33rd matchday of the Super League and slips out of the top 6 in the last round before the table separation. The goal for the season has thus been missed.

Ancillo Canepa refrains from making a statement for coach Ricardo Moniz after the game. "I'm certainly not going to make any announcements," said the FCZ president in an interview with blue Sport.

For Rolf Fringer, it is clear that the coach could now become an issue. But the blue Sport expert also says: "The coach is linked to the head of sport." Show more

After a turbulent season with highs and lows, but above all with numerous sideshows, FC Zurich slips out of the top 6 of the Super League at the last opportunity, missing out on the championship round and the European places - and thus the set goal for the season.

For blue Sport experts Rolf Fringer and Alex Frei, this is also due to FCZ's personnel policy. "They had an extremely high number of negative headlines off the pitch," says Fringer, adding: "They had too much to attack, over 40 players. They have now been reckoned with for this overall behavior."

Frei adds: "With 40 players, you have 20 who are unhappy every weekend. Of these 20, maybe 10 are very young players who can play U21. But then you still have 10 who are unhappy. With that number of players, it's impossible not to have problems."

Moniz: "It's a learning process"

Coach Ricardo Moniz also addressed the turnover in the FCZ squad in the interview after the YB game. "A transformation has taken place. 80 percent is gone from the team I started with. That has the consequence that you bring in young players and that it's a learning process," says Moniz and explains: "You can see how vulnerable that can be. But the club remains true to its philosophy."

The question now is: will FCZ also remain true to its coach? President Ancillo Canepa sees the problems primarily not off the pitch, but on it. "Sure, there were certain issues, but we dealt with them and solved them. It was never a big issue within the team. We remained calm and composed," he says when asked about the unrest around the team.

Canepa refrains from making a commitment

However, Canepa refrains from making a clear commitment to his coach. "I'm certainly not going to make any announcements. At every club where something is not achieved, this question automatically comes up," said the 71-year-old. "We will sit together in peace and quiet, think things over - and the advantage is that we can already prepare for the new season."

In the remaining five games, nothing is at stake for FCZ in sporting terms. The lead over the relegation places is too big. "Now they can plan for the future and see what strategy they want to pursue," says Fringer. The coach will certainly become an issue. "But the coach is linked to the sporting director. I can't imagine them keeping the coach and the sporting director moving on. But that remains to be seen."

The highlights of the game