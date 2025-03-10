YB sporting director Steve von Bergen is stepping down at the end of the season. Co-owner Christoph Spycher explains how responsibilities will be divided in future. Rolf Fringer also comments on the topic in the blue Sport Studio.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Steve von Bergen is stepping down as YB sporting director in the summer at his own request. In an interview with blue Sport, club co-owner Christoph Spycher talks about his impending departure.

Spycher reveals how responsibilities will be divided in the future and the reasons behind the appointment of new technical director Mathieu Beda.

blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer takes a positive view of the latest developments at YB, but also says: "Steve von Bergen was the lightning rod." Show more

It has been official for a few days now: Young Boys are facing a change in sporting leadership. Sporting director Steve von Bergen is stepping down after the current season at his own request and turning his back on the club. As co-owner Christoph Spycher explains in an interview with blue Sport, this is an opportunity for the Bernese club to reorganize its structures.

"Steve was responsible for the transfer business - together with Stéphane Chapuisat and myself," says Spycher. Von Bergen was also the contact person for the coach, the coaching staff and the players. "Now we're splitting it up. Mathieu Beda will take the lead in transfer and scouting as the new technical director with Stéphane Chapuisat. I, on the other hand, will continue to have overall responsibility for sport, but will also be a little closer to the coaching team and the players."

Sharing the responsibility

Spycher is convinced: "In the meantime, you need to be able to spread responsibility over several shoulders. We have now decided to clearly define Mathieu Beda as responsible for contracts and transfers and as the contact person for the advisors."

And what tipped the scales in favor of the Frenchman? "I've already had more dealings with Mathieu Beda. Lately, we've had almost no contact," says Spycher. "But over time, you know which person has which strengths and how well they can fit into a team. With his overall package, Mathieu brings exciting things with him."

Fringer: "Steve von Bergen was the lightning rod"

On the other hand, Steve von Bergen is leaving the club as a person who has had a huge influence on YB in the recent past. "I'm extremely grateful that I was able to work with him for so long. We had already known for a few weeks that these were thoughts that were on his mind. Accordingly, we had some lead time and we also took another look at the structures with him," said the 46-year-old.

For blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer, one thing is clear: "Steve von Bergen was the lightning rod when things weren't going well - like at the start of the season. The poor guy was a pawn." And yet Fringer sees the latest developments at the reigning champions as positive.

"It's good for YB that Spycher is getting closer to the team again. Now you always had the feeling that it was the coach's fault. By YB standards, there have been many changes of coach," says Fringer, adding: "I think Spycher, with his nose and his empathy - if he is closer to the team, he can support the coach and perhaps bring in a bit more drive."