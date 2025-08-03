The Vaud derby between Yverdon and Stade Lausanne-Ouchy turned out to be dramatic. In the last minute, the home team came from 3:2 down to win.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After trailing 2-0 after 16 minutes, Yverdon equalized by the 74th minute. However, the home side wanted more and pressed for the winning goal in the final phase with one man more. This was achieved in the 98th minute when Antonio Marchesano scored from the penalty spot to make it 3:2. The relegated Super League side thus picked up their first points after their unsuccessful start in Vaduz (1:2).

Meanwhile, the Liechtenstein side drew 1-1 in Carouge, a good 390 kilometers away by car, with substitute Dominik Schwizer salvaging a point for the visitors in the 89th minute. The home team had led since the 21st minute following Luc Essiena Avang's goal.