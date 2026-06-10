From Arlington to Zayu: What you need to know before the World Cup - Gallery Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are taking part in the World Cup for the sixth time Image: Keystone Curaçao is the big surprise guest among the 48 World Cup participants Image: Keystone For Switzerland, the final match will be against Qatar on Saturday Image: Keystone The stadium in Arlington, near Dallas, is the biggest at the World Cup. Image: Keystone The object of desire Image: Keystone Gianni Infantino is the master of the World Cup and is anything but uncontroversial, especially in Europe Image: Keystone Shakira will perform at the half-time show in the final Image: Keystone The Azteca Stadium in Mexico City has already hosted two World Cup finals and is now the venue for the opening match Image: Keystone Kylian Mbappé won the Golden Boot, but would have preferred the other trophy Image: Keystone Gianluigi Donnarumma missed out on the World Cup again with Italy Image: Keystone Zayu the Jaguar is the Mexican mascot Image: Keystone Sandro Schärer ends the Swiss referees' dry spell Image: Keystone Trionda, the World Cup ball, rolls overseas from Thursday Image: Keystone From Arlington to Zayu: What you need to know before the World Cup - Gallery Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are taking part in the World Cup for the sixth time Image: Keystone Curaçao is the big surprise guest among the 48 World Cup participants Image: Keystone For Switzerland, the final match will be against Qatar on Saturday Image: Keystone The stadium in Arlington, near Dallas, is the biggest at the World Cup. Image: Keystone The object of desire Image: Keystone Gianni Infantino is the master of the World Cup and is anything but uncontroversial, especially in Europe Image: Keystone Shakira will perform at the half-time show in the final Image: Keystone The Azteca Stadium in Mexico City has already hosted two World Cup finals and is now the venue for the opening match Image: Keystone Kylian Mbappé won the Golden Boot, but would have preferred the other trophy Image: Keystone Gianluigi Donnarumma missed out on the World Cup again with Italy Image: Keystone Zayu the Jaguar is the Mexican mascot Image: Keystone Sandro Schärer ends the Swiss referees' dry spell Image: Keystone Trionda, the World Cup ball, rolls overseas from Thursday Image: Keystone

From Arlington to Zayu - the ABC for the start of the World Cup.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Arlington: The 2026 World Cup will take place in 16 cities. Three stadiums each are located in Mexico and Canada, the rest in the USA, including the final stadium in New Jersey and the largest arena with 94,000 seats in Arlington, near Dallas.

Ball: The official ball is called Trionda, and it will roll for longer than ever before at a World Cup. From the opening game on June 11 to the final on July 19, 104 games will be played.

Curaçao: 48 teams are taking part, four of which have qualified for the first time: Cape Verde, Jordan, Uzbekistan and the Caribbean state of Curaçao, the smallest country ever in World Cup history.

Distances: The 2026 world champions will have covered considerable distances. There are over 4,500 kilometers between the southernmost stadium in Mexico City and the northernmost in Vancouver, and Miami and Vancouver are even 1,000 kilometers further apart.

Opening ceremony: An opening ceremony will be held in each host country: before the opening match between Mexico and South Africa in the Aztec Stadium and the following day in Toronto and Los Angeles. The stars performing include Alanis Morissette, Katy Perry and Michael Bublé.

Favorites: None of the hosts are among the World Cup favorites. For most bookmakers, Spain and France have the best chances of winning, followed by Argentina, Brazil and Portugal. If you bet on Switzerland winning their first World Cup title, you can get 80 times your stake.

Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappé won the Golden Boot for top scorer four years ago with eight goals. Like Lionel Messi, the Frenchman can now even set his sights on Miroslav Klose's World Cup goal record (16 goals). To draw level with the German, Mbappé must score four times, Messi three.

Halftime show: The final in East Rutherford on July 19 will feature a familiar halftime show from the Super Bowl for the first time. Madonna, Shakira and the South Korean boy band BTS have been announced.

Infantino: A man from Valais is (still) at the center of political football power. Gianni Infantino has been FIFA President for over ten years and is therefore the supreme boss of the World Cup. With the expansion of the tournament, he has made a few enemies, but many more friends.

Journalists: Around 16,000 media representatives have received accreditation from FIFA for the tournament. This includes journalists, technicians and photographers. If you add up all the people working for the media, you get around 50,000.

Squad: The national coaches were allowed to nominate 26 players for the World Cup. In total, FIFA is paying for the travel and subsistence of 50 people for each of the 48 delegations.

Lionel Messi: The Argentinian is playing in his sixth World Cup. The same applies to his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo. In terms of World Cup matches played, Messi has the edge with 26:22. Granit Xhaka and Ricardo Rodriguez are appearing for the fourth time, catching up with Swiss record holders Xherdan Shaqiri and Valon Behrami.

Mode: The path to the final weekend is longer this year. The four semi-finalists will play a total of eight matches instead of seven, and the knockout phase will now begin one round earlier, with the round of 16.

Night-time rest: 104 matches with a time difference of six to nine hours are a challenge for European football fans. Kick-off times are between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Swiss time. The good news is that the Swiss group matches, semi-finals and final will all take place at 9.00 pm.

Ottawa: Neither the Canadian nor the American capital will host World Cup matches. The stadiums in Ottawa and Washington D.C. were unable to meet the organizers' criteria. Only twice before had the capital city not also been the venue for the World Cup hosts: Bonn in 1974 and Tokyo in 2002.

Prize money: At 871 million dollars, the total prize money for the upcoming World Championships is almost twice as high as four years ago. The world champion will receive 50 million dollars, the other finalist 33 million. Elimination in the preliminary round brings nine million dollars, in addition to the starting fee of 12.5 million.

Qualification: Four-time world champions Italy are the big absentees from the tournament. The team led by Gianluigi Donnarumma missed out on the World Cup for the third time in a row. Other big names who failed to qualify include Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai, Cameroon's Bryan Mbeumo, Poland's Robert Lewandowski and Nigeria's Victor Osimhen.

Counting: The top two in each group and the eight best of the twelve third-placed teams will progress to the round of 16. There are 495 possible ways in which the third-placed players in the group can be allocated to the group winners for the first knockout round, listed in the tournament regulations on pages 80 to 97.

Sandro Schärer: For the first time in 16 years, Switzerland will have a World Cup referee. The 37-year-old Sandro Schärer from the canton of Schwyz is one of 52 main referees called up. Fedayi San from Aargau will also be there as a video referee.

Team camp: While the referees are staying in Miami, the Swiss national team has chosen the Fairmont Grand Del Mar Hotel in San Diego as its camp. Australia, Austria, the USA, Qatar, Paraguay and New Zealand are also based in California. The New Zealanders have a hotel just a few kilometers away from the Swiss.

USA: Even though there are three host countries, the USA takes center stage. The country of American football has eleven of the twelve largest stadiums and should ensure that the record average attendance from the 1994 World Cup (68,991) is beaten.

Warnings: As at previous World Cups, a player is suspended for the next match after two cautions. Yellow cards are canceled after the preliminary round and the quarter-finals.

World Cup trophy: The current trophy, which depicts two footballers holding a globe together, has been awarded since 1974. It was designed by the Italian sculptor Silvio Gazzaniga. The material value of the original, which is kept in the FIFA Museum in Zurich, is a good CHF 400,000. The winners will receive a bronze replica.

XXL tournament: With 48 teams, the World Cup tournament deserves to be called XXL. However, there could soon be even more participants. Gianni Infantino is one of the proponents of a World Cup with 64 teams.

Yakin: For the second time, Switzerland will be traveling to a World Cup with Murat Yakin as coach. With almost five years in office, Yakin is one of the top 10 longest-serving World Cup coaches. The clear number 1 in this respect is France's Didier Deschamps with almost 14 years in office.

Zayu: Maple, Zayu and Clutch are the tournament mascots. Maple is a Canadian moose, Zayu a Mexican jaguar and Clutch an American bald eagle.