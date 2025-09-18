After conceding four goals against Juventus and receiving a lot of criticism afterwards, Yann Sommer shows a strong reaction against Ajax in the Champions League - and earns praise from all sides.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you After two league defeats in a row and four goals conceded against Juventus, Yann Sommer comes in for criticism in the Italian press. Some fans on social media are also expressing doubts.

The Swiss player provided the answer on the pitch and put in an impeccable performance against Ajax Amsterdam in the Premier League.

Sommer is promptly showered with praise - whether from team-mates, coaches, fans or the media. Show more

Just a few days ago, Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer came under fire after conceding four goals against Juve and the second league defeat in a row. "Sommer, not like this: two crucial mistakes in four goals conceded", headlined the "Gazzetta dello Sport" and already suspected a changing of the guard: "The suspicion that he could become a problem is unrelenting. Is it time for Martinez?"

Sommer provides the right answer on the pitch. In the Champions League opener, he kept a tight lid on his box in the away game at Ajax Amsterdam - and saved Inter from going behind with a brilliant save shortly before the break.

"If that goes in, then it's 1-0 to them and we're away here, it's not easy. It was an important save for Yann and he helped us a lot in that situation," said team-mate Manuel Akanji after the game.

Backing from the coach

Whether among the fans on social media or in the Italian press - Sommer is once again the celebrated man after his impeccable performance. "From blunders to miracles: In Amsterdam, Sommer has already conquered Inter (again)," writes the "Gazzetta". It can happen that quickly.

Inter coach Cristian Chivu, meanwhile, is already backing his regular goalkeeper ahead of the game in Amsterdam. "I've never spoken about a change in goal. I don't think it's right to pillory Yann Sommer and throw stones at him," Chivu emphasized at the media conference for the Ajax game.

He continued: "Yann is an important player for us, he put in strong performances last year. (...) I won't replace him just because the fans demand it."