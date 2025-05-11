18 months ago, FC Basel were bottom of the table, now they are Swiss champions. A development that is of course linked to the transfer of Xherdan Shaqiri. But not only that.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It is August 16, a sunny and hot Friday afternoon, when FC Basel releases the video in which Xherdan Shaqiri speaks the words that the club's fans have been wishing for so much in the days and weeks before: "Hey FCB fans, I'm back."

The transfer was the first masterstroke of the season. Not only because Shaqiri ended up exceeding all expectations, but above all because the club managed to surprise the region. Of course, there had been rumors, at the latest when Shaqiri had terminated his contract in Chicago. Nevertheless, a return of the 125-time international seemed unrealistic, especially financially. In addition, president David Degen had already spoken out against bringing him back.

Because Degen made an exception for the exceptional player and Shaqiri gave up money for his favorite club that he would have received elsewhere, the transfer went through. And this triggered an unparalleled euphoria in Basel. The number of jersey orders significantly exceeded the supply in the fan store and, compared to the first home game of the season (against Lugano), 10,147 more fans came to the stadium for Shaqiri's debut against Yverdon.

Shaqiri, who came on as a substitute in the 66th minute, made little contribution to the 2-0 win against the Vaud side. Nevertheless, there was high spirits in the "Joggeli" as the team climbed to 3rd place in the table. It had been a long time since FCB had been this high up the table, said Shaqiri afterwards, adding in his mischievous way: "Shaq effect".

Hesitant start to the season

The episode also shows where the club stood at the start of the season. A leap to third place would not have been worth a special mention in Basel for a long time, but the club and its fans had to practice humility, especially after the disastrous 2023/24 season. Back then, Basel missed out on the championship round and finished in 8th place, their worst position in 26 years.

Expectations were correspondingly subdued before and at the start of the current season. Even after the transfer coup of Shaqiri, FCB's objective was still to reach the championship round and play in Europe next season. A new tone that was absolutely appropriate after seven seasons and just one title (Cup 2019).

There was also a long period of uncertainty surrounding Shaqiri's fitness level. And the "magic foot" initially held back from working his magic. The three games after his debut yielded just one point, which prompted some newspapers to ask whether the "Shaqiri magic" had already been pursued.

The button opened at the end of October in the 6:1 win at Winterthur, when Shaqiri scored his first two goals and set up three others. But it was in the second half of the season at the latest, when Shaqiri was given the captain's armband, that the 33-year-old became the difference-maker par excellence and played like he did in his prime. Shaqiri not only shone with his goals, but also as a driving force who analyzed individual actions with his teammates on the pitch even after victories.

Celestini starts at the bottom

Shaqiri shone because he felt comfortable. He enjoys a special role at FCB, in which he can focus fully on his playing abilities and has to devote less time to defensive duties. His team-mates accepted the fact that they had to do extra running to take the pressure off Shaqiri, because ultimately they also benefit from his passes and crosses. Instilling this in the team was the task of coach Fabio Celestini, whose role should not be underestimated.

The Lausanne native joined FC Basel when the club was at its lowest point. At the end of October 2023, the team was bottom of the table with just five points from eleven games. The day before his 48th birthday, Celestini, who was in Spain at the time, received the call from Basel and took the plunge into the madhouse.

After all, since August 2020 and the departure of Marcel Koller, no coach had been able to stay at the club for even one year. Ciriaco Sforza, Patrick Rahmen, Guillermo Abascal, Alex Frei, Heiko Vogel, Timo Schultz and Heiko Vogel again: the man on the FCB touchline was replaced on a regular basis. Only Celestini managed to stabilize the team and led it from last place to its first championship title since 2017 within a year and a half - as well as to the cup final.

The pictures of Celestini jubilant and jumping after the cup semi-final are already cult. It remains to be seen whether the coach, who has never hidden the fact that he would one day like to move abroad, will stay with FCB. After there were signs of a separation in the spring, both sides have recently spoken of a shared future.

Weakening competition

FCB have undoubtedly also benefited this season from the fact that Young Boys have entered a weaker phase following their dominance in recent years. After a miserable start with just one win from nine rounds, the Bernese were tied back early on. But other top clubs such as Lugano and Servette were also inconsistent. With the chance to fight for the championship title in sight, despite also not consistently convincing performances, FC Basel invested again in the winter. In Philip Otele and Metinho, it brought in two players who were part of the core in the outstanding final quarter of the season.

The tactics of sporting director Daniel Stucki, who has only held the position since May of last year, have paid off. So it's no wonder that Stucki was described by President Degen as the real king transfer.

Overall, it has become clear what is possible in a calmer and long-term planning environment. Over the course of the season, something has grown together at the Rheinknie that was unstoppable in the end and celebrated inspiring football again after a long time. The fans also forgave Celestini for hardly using the departing club legend Taulant Xhaka.

The other FCB legend, Xherdan Shaqiri, still has a contract for two more seasons. It is therefore quite possible that the "Shaq effect" will continue in Basel for a while yet.