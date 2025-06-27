National coach Pia Sundhage (left) is positive about the upcoming tasks after the victory over the Czech Republic. Keystone

The Swiss women's national team took the first step towards a successful home European Championship with their victory over the Czech Republic. But there is still a drop of bitterness.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"Yes, is it Christmas already?" Many of the 7,778 spectators at the Winterthur Schützenwiese must have asked themselves this on Thursday. The Swiss have been stingy with goals in the recent past, scoring just four in eight games. And now the ball has found the back of the net four times in 90 minutes. Only the lack of chances prevented an even greater victory.

"The result and performance were right"

"We realized that we can score goals. That's very important," said national coach Pia Sundhage after the game, visibly relaxed. "Not only the result, but also the performance was right today. I am very happy." At the same time, she raised a warning finger. "If you look at the FIFA rankings, the Czech Republic are not on the same level as Norway, Iceland and Finland."

Two of Switzerland's three group opponents were also in action on Thursday. Both lost, albeit against nations that were much stronger than the Czech Republic. Norway lost 2-0 to Sweden in the Scandinavian duel, while Finland lost 2-1 in the Netherlands. Sundhage will not be looking too closely at the others, however. Instead, she will focus on the performance of her own team. And that was right against the Czech Republic - unlike in previous games.

The golden touch

In recent weeks, Sundhage has repeatedly had to moderate critical questions about her stubborn system and the lack of penetration in offense, but now she was able to talk about her golden touch when choosing personnel.

Riola Xhemaili, who was back in the starting line-up for the first time in more than a year, scored a goal and provided a fantastic assist, invigorating the attacking play. "When the ball is in the air, Riola is one of the best in our team," Sundhage said of the 22-year-old. Sandrine Mauron, who replaced captain Lia Wälti in the midfield three, was particularly impressive when playing against the ball. "Sandrine has shown in training that she has taken a step forward. The way she played today helps the team."

The cryptic statements about Peng

And then there was Livia Peng, who not only enjoyed Sundhage's confidence in the match against the Czech Republic, but is also likely to be the number one at the European Championships. Apart from a small moment of uncertainty midway through the first half, when she was unable to hold on to a harmless cross, the player from Graubünden put in a flawless performance. She was powerless against the goal.

"Livia performed well in training. We will support her one hundred percent. But in football you can never take anything for granted," said the Swede somewhat cryptically. However, there is a good chance that the 23-year-old will also be in goal on Wednesday in Basel, according to Sundhage.

Wälti's race against time

Another of the coach's prophecies did not come true. On Wednesday, Sundhage had said that midfielder Lia Wälti would play "at least 45 minutes" despite not being in optimal physical condition. On Thursday, however, the captain was not on the match sheet but watching his team-mates from the sidelines: "In consultation with the coaching team and the doctors, Lia decided not to take any risks today."

It remains to be seen whether the Arsenal player will be able to play in the opening match against Norway. One thing is clear: it's a race against time. "Lia is irreplaceable," said Sundhage, before adding on a positive note: "She still has a few days to go - and she'll be ready on July 2." For fans of the Swiss national team, it would be like Christmas and Easter combined.

Videos from the department