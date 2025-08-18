Hanging heads at FC Lugano after the cup defeat to Cham. KEYSTONE

Just six months ago, they were still dreaming of titles in Ticino, but now FC Lugano is deep in crisis. The chronicle of the crash.

Sandro Zappella

FC Lugano fails in the first round of the Cup against third-tier SC Cham.

The Ticino side also crashed out of the European competitions at the first possible opportunity.

Just six months ago, the Ticino side were still at the top of the Super League and dreaming of titles. The big fall has since followed. Show more

On February 15, 2025, FC Lugano won its home match against FC Lucerne 2:0 and regained the top spot in the Super League. The Ticino side are already the favorites to win the championship in the winter break. The Bianconeri are dreaming of their first league title since 1949, a second cup win in three years and even a historic exploit in the Conference League.

What followed was a half-year to forget with defeats, embarrassments and unrest. This is the chronicle of FC Lugano's fall from grace.

The dismissal of da Silva

Carlos da Silva is considered one of the key architects of Lugano's success. He arrived in Ticino in 2021 and served as head of sport for three years before having to step down in the summer of 2024. Sebastian Pelzer will take over his position, while da Silva will continue to work closely with the team as "Head of First Team".

Head of Sport Carlos da Silva and coach Mattia Croci-Torti were a dream team. KEYSTONE

And although things were running like clockwork at FC Lugano, things came to a crashing halt. Exactly six months ago, on February 18, 2025, da Silva was dismissed. "As part of the planning for the coming season", he was let go with immediate effect, according to a Lugano communiqué at the time.

Out in the Cup against third-tier Biel

Under da Silva, the Ticino team has become the cup team par excellence. Lugano reached the Cup final three times in a row, winning the title in 2022 and losing the final in 2023 and 2024. Lugano was also in an excellent position last season, reaching the quarter-finals to face third-tier Biel.

However, Lugano suffered a bitter 2-0 defeat at the hands of the team from the Promotion League. No fourth cup final in a row.

Out in the European Cup against Celje

For Lugano, it continues in quick succession. In the Conference League, they face Slovenian side NK Celje in the round of 16. Lugano turned around the 1:0 defeat from the away game and led 4:2 at home until the 95th minute. However, the Bianconeri then conceded the equalizer and were subsequently eliminated on penalties. The dream of Europe ends.

Crash in the championship

At the same time as being eliminated from the Cup and Conference League, Lugano also lost its lead in the Super League. Three defeats in a row against YB, Zurich and Sion meant that the championship train had left the station.

Overall, Lugano won three of its 14 Super League games after February 18 (when da Silva was sacked as league leader) and finished the season in 4th place, 19 points behind champions Basel.

False start to the championship

New season, new luck. Not so! Lugano made a disastrous start to the new football year. Mattia Croci-Torti's team failed to qualify for the Europa League against Cluj. And it also got off to a false start in the Super League. First a home defeat against newly promoted Thun, then a 4:0 defeat in Sion. Lugano is already back in crisis mode.

Crushing defeat against Celje

Because Lugano failed to qualify for the Europa League, the team from Ticino were allowed to try their hand at qualifying for the Conference League. There, the crisis hit rock bottom for the time being: Lugano suffered a 5-0 defeat at home, again against Celje.

The Ticino team then at least put down a big marker, beating champions Basel 3:1. Is this the first step towards a turnaround? Lugano also won the second leg against Celje 4:2 and was thus eliminated, but with a conciliatory victory.

Embarrassment against Cham

In the Swiss Cup, the Luganesi travel to third-tier SC Cham. It should have been clear in advance that this would not be an easy draw. But the game got off to a perfect start for Lugano, with Dos Santos putting the visitors ahead after just six minutes. However, Cham turned the game around with goals shortly before and after the break. Lugano only pulled their heads out of the noose when Anto Grgic equalized with a penalty in the 90th minute. Supposedly. Because Cham had the last word and scored the 3:2 winner in the 93rd minute.

Lugano are thus not only eliminated from the European competition, but also out of the Swiss Cup in the first round. The Luganesi are currently in 9th place in the Super League, with their next game not until August 30 against YB - the Ticino team will certainly need the time, as there are plenty of construction sites.

