Leicester City are about to plummet into the third division. Ten years after their sensational championship title, the Foxes must fear for their future in the Championship. Also because of a gross financial breach.

The club was deducted six points for breaches of Financial Fair Play.

Following relegation from the Premier League last season, this would be the second relegation in two years. Show more

It has been ten years since Leicester City enchanted the football world. The Foxes, who were considered relegation candidates, sensationally became English champions in 2016 and completely turned the Premier League on its head.

A decade later, there is nothing left of it. Last year, Leicester were relegated from the Premier League to the Championship. And there the fall continues mercilessly.

Violation of Financial Fair Play

After 35 of 46 games, the club from the East Midlands is 22nd in the table and thus in a relegation spot. This is also due to the fact that they were deducted six points at the beginning of February for breaches of financial regulations.

The reason for the penalty: Leicester fell short of the permitted loss limit by a whole 21 million pounds over a period of three years.

And things have also gone downhill in sporting terms. Since the points deduction, the Foxes have not won a single game, with their last win in the league coming on January 5. If they don't turn things around soon, the 2016 English champions will soon be relegated to third-tier League One.

Vardy is also gone

They would not be the first club to be immediately relegated from the Premier League. Last year, Luton Town suffered the same fate. Luton are currently in mid-table in League One, and a return to the second-highest division is proving more difficult than expected.

Leicester now face the weeks of truth. The team lacks a real leader and figures who identify with the team. Living legend Jamie Vardy left the club for Italy last summer. He was the last survivor from the historic 2016 championship season. Ten years later, Leicester are on the brink of nothing.

