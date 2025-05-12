From the bottom to the top in 18 months - Gallery Xherdan Shaqiri, the flag-waver and Basel's top scorer Image: Keystone Heiko Vogel had to make way for Fabio Celestini at the end of October Image: Keystone The FC Basel champion coach made it from last to first place Image: Keystone Former FCZ defender Daniel Stucki has been FC Basel's head of sport for a year now Image: Keystone Xherdan Shaqiri returned to FCB in August Image: Keystone The ex-international was enthusiastically welcomed by the fans Image: Keystone With a series of outstanding performances and many scoring points, the Basel captain was decisive in the championship race Image: Keystone From the bottom to the top in 18 months - Gallery Xherdan Shaqiri, the flag-waver and Basel's top scorer Image: Keystone Heiko Vogel had to make way for Fabio Celestini at the end of October Image: Keystone The FC Basel champion coach made it from last to first place Image: Keystone Former FCZ defender Daniel Stucki has been FC Basel's head of sport for a year now Image: Keystone Xherdan Shaqiri returned to FCB in August Image: Keystone The ex-international was enthusiastically welcomed by the fans Image: Keystone With a series of outstanding performances and many scoring points, the Basel captain was decisive in the championship race Image: Keystone

Basel makes a spectacular return to the top of Swiss football. Within 18 months, it goes from bottom of the Super League to champion. An overview of the storm to the top.

Keystone-SDA SDA

October 1, 2023: The fall to the bottom of the table

FC Basel suffered one of the most embarrassing defeats in the 24-year history of St. Jakob-Park. It goes down 3-0 against promoted side Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, receives whistles from its own fans and then experiences a month of defeats in October - four losses with a goal difference of 0:10. After twelve rounds, Basel is at the bottom of the table.

October 31, 2023: The Celestini solution

The big loser from the miserable start to the season was Heiko Vogel. From September, the German must take over from compatriot Timo Schultz as coach of the team that he also put together, at least in part, as head of sport. After the four defeats and the drop to the bottom of the table, he left the club and made way for Fabio Celestini. The latter would later become the first coach in the four-year era of owner David Degen to remain on the Basel coaching bench for an entire season.

January 27, 2024: A first sign

After the first half of the season, which veteran Fabian Frei described as miserable, things start to look up in 2024. Thanks to a goal from winter newcomer Benjamin Kololli, FC Basel beat Young Boys 1-0 for the first time since summer 2020. The replacement is not yet in sight, but it is at least a sign that Celestini has been given credit. The Lausanne native soon receives a contract extension until 2026.

May 14, 2024: Relegation is secured

FC Basel only secured relegation in the third-to-last round - with a 2-0 home win against Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, who were also relegated themselves. One day later, Basel announces that Daniel Stucki, previously responsible for Basel's young talent, will take over the vacant position of Head of Sport. He will play his part in ensuring that FCB skillfully upgrades on the transfer market and books a transfer profit of 34.1 million in the 2024 financial year.

August 16, 2024: Shaqiri returns

FC Basel completed over 100 transfer deals in the David Degen era, but none had as much impact on the sporting value of the team as the return of Xherdan Shaqiri. "The signing was only possible - also financially - because FCB, but above all Xherdan himself, absolutely wanted this return," says Stucki on the day of the signing.

August 21, 2024: The top scorer leaves

Even before Shaqiri has hit the ground running, FC Basel's top scorer Thierno Barry leaves. The Frenchman reportedly moves to Villarreal for a good 14 million francs. It is another financial coup for Basel, who are very active on the transfer market, after Barry was brought to the Rheinknie from Beveren for three million a year earlier. By the end of the second transfer period at the end of January, Basel had made a total of twelve new signings and let record player Fabian Frei move to Winterthur.

October 26, 2024: Shaqiri scores for the first time

Xherdan Shaqiri makes his first big mark in the 6:1 win against FC Winterthur. With two goals and three assists, he reassured those FCB fans who had been skeptical about the 33-year-old former international's return due to unanswered questions about his form and physique. After the resounding victory against Winterthur, he played in every other game of the season, usually for the entire duration of the match, and even twice for 120 minutes in the Cup.

March 30, 2025: Final spurt with substitutes

From the end of March, FC Basel made the difference in the championship race, which had long been conducted at a reduced pace. While the competition remained inconsistent, FCB strung together victory after victory. The fact that Celestini has built a stable team is evident at the start of the winning streak. The absence of the two central defenders Finn van Breemen and Adrian Barisic is more than compensated for by Nicolas Vouilloz and Jonas Adjetey.

May 10, 2025: The flawless hat-trick

FC Basel pick up the final points in Lugano to win their 21st league title, one of the most surprising in the club's history. Xherdan Shaqiri scores a flawless hat-trick within nine minutes. It is the fourth fastest in the history of the Super League and underlines who Basel owes this triumph to first and foremost. Shaqiri has been credited with a fantastic 18 goals and 20 assists so far this season.