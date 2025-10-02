After spells in England, Scotland, Austria and Turkey, Albian Ajeti wants to consolidate his return to the top with FCB Keystone

FC Basel will be aiming for their first points in the Europa League on Thursday at home against VfB Stuttgart. Albian Ajeti, who has fought his way back after a difficult time, should provide the goals.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Albian Ajeti has yet to return to his heyday. The 28-year-old striker finished the 2017/18 season as the Super League's top scorer thanks to 17 goals for St. Gallen and Basel. In the following season, he scored 14 times - the fourth-best figure in the league. As a reward for his strong performances, he was allowed to make his debut for the Swiss national team against Iceland on September 8, 2018. He scored eight minutes after coming on as a substitute to make it 5:0.

"Nobody can take that away from me," says Albian Ajeti looking back in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency. A sentence that hints that his career has not gone as hoped since then. In 2019, he moved to West Ham United in the Premier League for around twelve million francs. However, he was unable to establish himself there. He only made nine brief appearances in the top English league.

Caught in a negative maelstrom

"They play a completely different style of football there. It took me a few weeks to find my feet," says Ajeti. No sooner had he settled in than the next setback followed: a change of manager. David Moyes replaced Manuel Pellegrini. Shortly afterwards, the season was interrupted for three and a half months in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. West Ham also played against relegation. "It was a strange season," says Ajeti. Despite everything, he has no regrets about the move. "I couldn't pass up the chance to move to England."

Nevertheless, Albian Ajeti moved on to Celtic Glasgow after a year. He got off to a promising start there, scoring five times in his first six league games. Things didn't go so well after that, but he still regularly featured in the starting eleven. He then suffered his first major injury to his hamstring in December 2021. It started a negative spiral.

This was followed by repeated muscle injuries to both his left and right hamstrings. And this despite the fact that Ajeti did everything he could to prevent further failures: He had blood and bone values as well as his teeth checked, spent a lot of time at the osteopath, changed his car, his mattress and changed his diet. "I tried a lot of things, but I didn't change my wife," says Ajeti with a laugh.

Football-mad family and the A

Over time, the many injuries affected his psyche. Ajeti began to have doubts. He asks himself: "What have I done wrong again?" A paralyzing thought crept in during training: "I hope nothing happens." The phase between the ages of 23 and 26 seemed like a decade to him. Did he ever think about quitting? "No, my ego is too big for that." And his love of football.

The Ajetis are a football-mad family in a positive sense. His father was a goalkeeper and his two brothers are also professionals. Arlind, who is four years older, plays for Bodrum in Turkey, while twin brother Adonis plays in the Challenge League for Rapperswil-Jona. The bond between the brothers is close, especially with Adonis. "When things aren't going well for him, I feel it as if it's affecting me," says Albian Ajeti.

At the age of 14, he and his twin brother received an offer from FC Barcelona. However, they didn't feel ready for this big step at the time. "Of course it would have been nice to play for Barcelona. But that doesn't mean you'll become a professional," says Albian Ajeti.

He became a father for the first time at the start of 2024. How has that changed him? "The mindset is different. Suddenly there's someone who's much more important than you. I've never felt such love before." In good family tradition, his son's name also starts with A: he is called Alteo. Arlind's son is called Andion. "We'll just keep doing this until there are no more names with an A," jokes Albian Ajeti.

"Was able to show that I can be successful again"

You can feel it: Albian Ajeti is feeling good again. After Celtic Glasgow, he played for Sturm Graz and Gaziantep in Turkey before returning to FC Basel at the start of 2024. Although the bad luck with injuries initially continued at his home club, things took a steep upturn last season. He contributed ten goals and six assists to FCB's first league title since 2018 - plus the cup win.

"After my return, I was able to show that I can stay healthy and be successful again," says Ajeti. "That gave me a lot of positive emotions." His confidence in his own body is back and he has learned to remain positive at all times.

In the current season, Ajeti has scored two goals in the first seven league games. How does he rate the team's performance so far? FCB are 5th in the table with four wins and three defeats. "If we had won on Sunday (1:2 against Luzern), we would be level on points with first place (St. Gallen). So, on the whole, it's not a bad start to the season. At the moment, we're simply being punished very quickly for our mistakes. And we certainly need to be more consistent up front."

Further ahead in terms of play and tactics

Another problem for Basel is that their opponents have adapted better to Xherdan Shaqiri. "It's difficult for him at the moment because the opponents are closing him down well," says Ajeti. "But we'll find solutions for that too. I'm not too worried. I think we've made more progress overall than last season: in terms of play and tactics. We are also better prepared."

The next tough test awaits in the Europa League on Thursday: FCB will face VfB Stuttgart at home - another Bundesliga team, after losing the first game 2-1 in Freiburg. "We're going into this game with confidence. It will be a cool game against a strong opponent."

And who knows, maybe Albian Ajeti will be back in the form of his heyday.