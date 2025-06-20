Around 2,000 fans watched the Swiss women's national team advance to the quarter-finals of the European Championship at the public viewing area near Zurich's main railway station. There was huge jubilation when Switzerland scored the equalizer and when the final whistle blew.

After the Finns took the lead with a penalty in the 77th minute, the mood among the fans of the Swiss women's national team on the Zurich Fan Mile was audibly at rock bottom. The tentative cheers of the small Finnish fan base quickly died down. The cries of joy were all the louder after the Swiss conceded a goal in stoppage time, with drinks cups flying through the air.

The public viewing area on the Zurich Fan Mile was already well filled on Thursday evening some time before kick-off. Around half an hour before kick-off, there was hardly any chance of getting in, and shortly after 9 pm it was definitely over - the maximum capacity had been reached. Hundreds of spectators also joined in the excitement outside the barriers or tried their luck at one of the other public viewings in the city. The atmosphere was exuberant but peaceful, with no major interventions by police or security personnel to be seen.