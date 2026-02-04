Xherdan Shaqiri and Stephan Lichtsteiner in an exchange with disgruntled FCB fans. Keystone

Basel puts a new coach on the sidelines ahead of the "week of truth". FCB then loses the decisive game in the Europa League, the clash with leaders Thun and now the Cup quarter-final. FCB sporting director Daniel Stucki has to face unpleasant questions.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you With the 2:1 defeat in the Cup quarter-final against St. Gallen, FC Basel slips even deeper into the crisis.

The change of coach to Stephan Lichtsteiner has had no positive effect so far. After the third defeat, Daniel Stucki has to explain himself. The FCB sporting director defends the decision.

Basel have been eliminated from both the Europa League and the Cup and are already 13 points behind leaders Thun in the league. "It's very frustrating," says Xherdan Shaqiri. Show more

A spectacular 4:3 victory in the classic against FC Zurich should have been the start of the turnaround. But now FC Basel are looking weaker than they have for a long time. The change of coach from Ludovic Magnin to Stephan Lichtsteiner has not yet borne fruit. The former national team captain, who joined the big FCB from first division club FC Wettswil-Bonstetten, remains winless in his third game.

First the 0:1 against Viktoria Pilsen, which cost Basel the knockout phase in the Europa League, then the 1:2 at home against Super League leaders Thun, which probably meant that even the most optimistic FCB fan no longer believed in the title defense - and on Wednesday evening there was the next resounding slap in the face for Lichtsteiner and his team with the last-minute defeat in the Cup quarter-final in St. Gallen.

"I'm very disappointed. We had hoped for more," said FCB captain Xherdan Shaqiri in an interview with SRF after the Cup defeat. St.Gallen took the lead in the first minute - and scored in stoppage time to make it 2:1. "You have to be ready for 90 or 95 minutes and also defend to at least make it into extra time," said Shaqiri angrily.

Shortly after the final whistle, the veteran gets into an argument with some fans. Shaqiri calmed down again in front of the camera and explained: "It wasn't enough going forward. We have to create more chances. It's very frustrating." It was a match of equals - with the better ending for the opponent. "We have to live with that and try to get back to winning ways as quickly as possible."

Stucki: "Lichtsteiner is not a magician"

The Beebbi have already missed their targets for the season in the European Cup and the Swiss Cup. And in the league, Basel are already 13 points behind league leaders Thun. Whether the situation would be different if Ludovic Magnin was still coach is hypothetical, but FCB sporting director Daniel Stucki has to listen to some critical questions.

Stucki tells SRF: "Lichtsteiner is doing a good job, but he's not a magician. Sometimes changes of coach have an immediate positive effect, sometimes it takes a little longer. But we are still very positive and will build on him."

The FC Basel sports committee with Ruedi Zbinden, Daniel Stucki and David Degen (from left). Keystone

When asked whether the timing was right for the change of coach, Stucki replies: "You're always smarter with hindsight. But if we had lost those three games with the old coach, people would have asked why we didn't change beforehand. We analyzed it well and for a long time and knew the risk. Unfortunately, we've now lost three times, which is very bitter, but we stand by our decision."

Shaqiri doesn't want to paint the devil on the wall just yet either. The FCB captain believes that a lot is still possible in the championship despite the large deficit. "We don't have to tick anything off before it's mathematically no longer possible. We try to win every game. But of course, we missed a great opportunity today."

The Cup semi-finals (April 18/19) Stade Lausanne-Ouchy - Grasshopper Club Zurich

Yverdon Sport - FC St.Gallen Show more

