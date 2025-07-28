The Super League is already providing top entertainment on the first matchday. Dream goals, slip-ups, emotional interviews and a rule trap - these are the thrills of the championship opener.

Luca Betschart

Shaqiri counts his teammates out

Champions Basel get off to a false start in St.Gallen and lose 2-1 despite leading 1-0. Captain Shaqiri is annoyed after the final whistle. "We have young players in our team and they also have to be able to handle the pressure. I had the feeling that not everyone was at 100 percent," Shaqiri said plainly. "Some were simply not ready to help the team - even when you come in."

"Children's football" at the Letzigrund

Yanick Brecher's mood after the first game of the season is similar to Shaqiri's. FCZ even led 2-0 against Sion before letting the game slip from their grasp in the closing stages and having to leave the pitch as losers. In particular, the winning goal in stoppage time was handed to the team from Valais on a silver platter, with Brecher not cutting a good figure.

However, the goalkeeper does not blame himself alone. "When the goalkeeper comes out and shouts, there's only one task for the defenders: go to the side. They didn't do that. That's when things like this happen. That's a mistake that happens in children's football."

Zuber's frustration interview

Brecher's team-mate Steven Zuber is also very frustrated. "I don't understand why we don't just kick the ball away," he said in an interview about Sion's winning goal - and then also about the blue Sport reporter's questions. "You're the journalist, aren't you? You ask the questions. I can't do an interview myself," Zuber rages.

The 33-year-old's season actually gets off to the best possible start. In the 27th minute, Zuber scores the first goal of the new Super League season with a dream goal. But he can't really be happy about that after the desolate FCZ final phase.

Kapino falls into the trap

New season, new rules! Before the first matchday, the league announces which rule changes will apply in the new season. But Stefanos Kapino may not have been aware of them. The Winterthur goalkeeper fell into the trap in the game against Lausanne, holding the ball for longer than the permitted eight seconds and causing referee Cibelli to rightly whistle for a corner kick for Lausanne. At least for Kapino: the corner kick has no consequences for the Winterthur team.

Lucas Ferreira's moving debut

The story of Lucas Ferreira proves just how close joy and sorrow can be. The fact that the youngster even made his professional FCL debut on Saturday is like a fairytale. It was only because there was a shortage of players that coach Mario Frick brought Ferreira out of his vacation and into the first team.

"He then went along to the training camp and made an excellent impression," Frick tells blue Sport. The 18-year-old was promptly substituted in the 63rd minute of the season opener against GC, scored the 3:2 winner six minutes later and was celebrated as the match-winner on his debut.

But shortly afterwards, Ferreira learns in the dressing room that one of his best friends, with whom he played in the FCL U17s, has lost his battle with cancer. Ferreira sends emotional words to his deceased friend on social media: "That was for you, my brother. Fly high, angel!"

Bertone's free-kick hammer

FC Thun pull off a surprise in their season opener at FC Lugano. The newly promoted side turned around a deficit against the Ticino side and took all three points thanks to a 2:1 away win. Match winner for the Bernese Oberland side: Leonardo Bertone. The captain first confidently converted a penalty and then went one better with a dream free-kick. "It's great to be back in the Super League and to have a debut like this," beamed Bertone after the final whistle.

The new Lausanne attacking jewel

The 19-year-old Gaossou Diakité is making an impressive debut in the Super League. After scoring the equalizer against Winterthur after an hour, the Lausanne player on loan from Salzburg showed his class again deep into stoppage time, firing Lausanne to a last-minute victory via the inside of the post.