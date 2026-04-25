After the disappointing cup exit, GC fans protested against the club management at the Letzigrund on Saturday evening. First they boycotted the game, then they returned with smoke and firecrackers.

Syl Battistuzzi

Everything was in place for the Hoppers last Saturday. Around 4,000 fans made the pilgrimage to Lausanne to support the team in the cup semi-final and dream of reaching the final for the first time since 2013. However, GC put in a disappointing performance, were inferior to Lausanne Ouchy at times and deservedly lost 2:0. It was another low point in a weak season.

The fact that some supporters of the record champions attracted negative attention after the embarrassment with violent behavior off the pitch was in keeping with the dismal picture the club has been presenting for some time now.

GC fans return with smoke and firecrackers

A week later, Lucerne are guests at the Letzigrund. But the GC curve is empty, instead there is a large banner reading "Fuck off LAFC!". Above it reads: "We just don't feel like it now".

A clear message to the current GC management - the relationship between club and fans seems to have finally broken down. GC sporting director Alain Sutter has to take note of the fierce criticism against the owners from the USA on the players' bench.

Without the GC fans, the atmosphere is sombre, only the visiting fans can be heard. After half an hour, the supporters return to the curve, thick smoke enveloping the entire sector - they also set off several firecrackers.

A few minutes later, the GC fans resume their support, with various shouts directed at the current GC leadership.