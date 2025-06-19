In the thick of things instead of just being there: at the age of 18, Noemi Ivelj is already an integral part of the Swiss national team Keystone

On Tuesday, her move from GC to Frankfurt will be made public, and in two weeks' time she will be flirting with a place in the Swiss starting eleven for the match against Norway. Exciting days in the life of Noemi Ivelj.

Keystone-SDA SDA

High German is the order of the day for Noemi Ivelj. Not only at the national team's press conferences, but also at the club from the coming season. After eight years with Grasshoppers, the young midfielder is taking the oft-cited next step on the career ladder and will be playing for Eintracht Frankfurt in future.

"The Bundesliga has always been a dream of mine. Eintracht's style of play suits me perfectly," says Ivelj. The club from Hesse convinced her from the very first conversation. The Zurich native was encouraged in her decision by her national team colleagues Nadine Riesen and Géraldine Reuteler, both of whom are also under contract with Eintracht. However, Ivelj does not want to say too much about her new club. "The focus is not on the future, but on the present," she says. In other words: on the European Championships.

The coach's trust

For the 18-year-old, the European Championship in her own country is her first major tournament. She has only played ten international matches, but has mostly impressed, so she doesn't have to worry about her place in national coach Pia Sundhage's squad of 23. "I feel the coach's trust and I'm very grateful for it. It gives me even more security and self-confidence."

However, the competition in central midfield, where Ivelj can best play to her strengths, is fierce. Captain Lia Wälti - if she is fit - is likely to be set. There is also Smilla Vallotto, whose transfer from Hammarby IF to Wolfsburg was recently announced, and Ivelj's future club colleague Reuteler. However, Ivelj does not see the trio primarily as competition, but as role models. "I can learn a lot from them. The calmness on the ball from Lia, the offensive drive and the courage to play freely from Smilla and Géri."

The composure of the player

Playing courageously and freely, letting the pressure on the team from the outside bounce off them - it will be no easy task when a sold-out stadium in Basel awaits victory in the opening match against Norway on July 2. However, Ivelj is relaxed: "I don't think too much on the pitch, I just go full throttle."

Turning your head off and simply forgetting the last few games would not be a bad idea. The Swiss have missed too much in the recent past. Pia Sundhage's team has now gone eight games without a win. "We haven't been that successful in the last few games. But we'll be ready for the European Championships. We have to be more courageous and keep the ball better. It's important to do this consistently. Then we can definitely qualify for the quarter-finals," says Ivelj, analytical and confident at the same time.

The shooter's apt words

Perhaps the self-confidence stems from last season. With the Grasshoppers, Ivelj only finished in 6th place in qualifying, but in the play-offs the Zurich team advanced to the final. Ivelj therefore knows what it takes to be ready on D-Day and score a coup as an outsider. "We worked hard with GC and we'll do the same with the national team. You should never underestimate a team, anything is always possible."

Perhaps the self-confidence also stems from Chiara Leone's visit. The Olympic champion came to watch the national team train in Nottwil on Tuesday. She later gave a talk to the team, which was intended to serve as inspiration. At least with Ivelj, the shooter seems to have hit the mark. "She won the gold medal, which is an inspiration for us to win the gold medal too."