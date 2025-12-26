Difficult times: Turkish football, including top clubs such as Besiktas Istanbul, is being rocked by a huge betting scandal Keystone

The betting scandal in Turkish football continues to grow. Now there are more arrests. A former top Galatasaray official is among them.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Further arrests have been made in connection with the betting scandal in Turkish football. According to consistent Turkish media reports, arrest warrants have been issued for 29 people - including the former vice-president of Galatasaray Istanbul, Erden Timur (44).

In a simultaneous operation in eleven provinces, 24 people have already been arrested, including 14 football players in addition to Timur. One person is already in prison for another offense, and the search for the other four continues.

According to the Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office, an examination of Timur's bank accounts revealed that he had carried out suspicious financial transactions and thus violated several laws. The footballers had bet on the outcome of matches.

Well over 1500 people affected

The betting scandal has been rocking Turkish football for several weeks. At the end of October, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced allegations that a total of 152 referees had actively placed bets.

Clubs and players are also under investigation: 149 referees and more than 1,000 players have so far been suspended for the duration of the investigation. From the Turkish top league Süperlig, 27 players are affected, including professionals from the top clubs Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas Istanbul as well as Trabzonspor. Other club bosses are also among the suspects. In total, more than 570 active referees are now believed to be involved in the case.