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National team Further players in the Swiss World Cup squad confirmed

SDA

19.5.2026 - 09:10

Christian Fassnacht is part of the Swiss World Cup squad
Christian Fassnacht is part of the Swiss World Cup squad
Keystone

The two-day presentation of the Swiss World Cup squad will be completed on Tuesday. The Swiss Football Association confirms the final players who will travel to the tournament in North America.

Keystone-SDA

19.05.2026, 09:10

After 14 names had already been published on Monday, the next players followed the next day via a picture puzzle on social media. Defenders Aurèle Amenda and Eray Cömert as well as attacker Christian Fassnacht are new additions to the World Cup squad.

Fassnacht was not part of the national team for two and a half years before being called up again for the final qualifying matches against Sweden and Kosovo last November. He was again not considered for the test matches in the spring, which is why his call-up comes as something of a surprise.

However, the squad list was already leaked at the weekend. According to Blick, there are three changes to the squad for the test matches in the spring. Alvyn Sanches, Joël Monteiro and Vincent Sierro are set to miss the World Cup. Sanches has already confirmed that he will not be included. In addition to Fassnacht, Cedric Itten and Zeki Amdouni will also make the squad.

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