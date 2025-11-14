MLS boss Don Garber and star striker Lionel Messi Keystone

The North American professional soccer league MLS is changing its fixture calendar to bring it into line with the world's leading leagues.

Keystone-SDA SDA

From 2027, Major League Soccer will play its matches from summer to spring across the year. The current season has been running since February and ends in early December with the play-off final for the championship.

For the calendar changeover phase, there will be a shortened season from February 2027 to May 2027 with 14 match days and subsequent play-offs. The 2027/28 season will then begin in the second half of July 2027 and end at the end of May 2028. A winter break from mid-December to the beginning of February is also planned.

Aligning the schedule with the world's leading leagues - above all the top five European leagues in England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France - will strengthen the global competitiveness of the US teams and open up better opportunities on the transfer market, said MLS CEO Don Garber in a statement from the league. He spoke of a truly historic step: "This marks the beginning of a new era for our league and for soccer in North America."