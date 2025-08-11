Galatasaray and ManCity reach an agreement - but does Akanji even want to go to Turkey?

After it was announced on Monday that Galatasaray Istanbul are interested in signing Manuel Akanji, the Turks are now stepping up their efforts to sign the international defender. As transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports, negotiations between the clubs have given the green light regarding the transfer fee. This is said to be around 15 million euros. Man City are said to be prepared to sell the Swiss as Pep Guardiola wants to reduce the size of his squad(read more here).

Galatasaray now want to start contract talks with the Swiss in the next 24 hours. So far, no offer has been put on the table.

However, there are concerns as to whether Akanji can even imagine a move to Galatasaray. According to Romano, the player has given no indication that he would agree to a possible move to Turkey.