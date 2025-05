Victor Osimhen's goal celebration Keystone

Galatasaray have won the Turkish Cup for the 20th time, extending their status as record winners ahead of Besiktas (11 wins).

The Istanbul club won the final in Gaziantep against Trabzonspor 3:0, with goals from Baris Yilmaz (5th) and Napoli loanee Victor Osimhen (46th/63rd).