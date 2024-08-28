Alan Virginius shoots YB to a late 1-0 win at Galatasaray and thus into the Champions League. Gala goalie Muslera loses his nerve after the goal and knocks over the jubilant Virginius. Even before that, the Turks were not exactly friendly hosts.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the 3:2 victory in the first leg, YB also wins the second leg against Galatasaray Istanbul and advances to the Champions League.

Immediately after the Bernese scored a 1-0 winner, Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera lost his nerve and attacked the goalscorer Alan Virginius.

Before that, the substituted YB players Filip Ugrinic and Ebrima Colley had already been pelted with objects by the fans and attacked by the opposing players. Show more

The Bernese cheered wildly when substitute Alan Virginius gave Patrick Rahmen's team the lead in the 87th minute. Virginus stretches his arms in the direction of the almost 250 YB fans in attendance, his teammates rush towards the goalscorer. Everyone knows: A place in the top flight is now within reach.

And Galatasaray's Champions League dream is as good as buried. Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, who loses his nerve in the midst of the great YB jubilation, knows this too. Muslera, who is also captain of the Turks, simply knocks the YB scorer off his feet.

Gala goalkeeper Fernando Muslera loses his nerve and kicks YB goalscorer Alan Virginius in the legs. Keystone

The 38-year-old Uruguayan even complains to referee Espen Eskaas afterwards when he quite rightly shows him the red card. The Bernese, however, do not let the assault spoil their joy and celebrate the 1:0 exuberantly.

Cup throwing and rioting

Perhaps the Young Boys do not want to fuel the heated atmosphere at Rams Park any further. A few minutes before the goal was scored, wild scenes broke out: The substituted Filip Ugrinic and Ebrima Colley are pelted with cups and other objects by Galatasaray fans as they walk towards the bench and have to flee onto the pitch.

The Gala professionals on the pitch accuse the Bernese of playing for time and are not exactly squeamish about sending Ugrinic and Colley off. Referee Eskaas seems to lose control for a moment, a scuffle breaks out and more objects fly onto the pitch. Fortunately, tempers quickly calmed down again afterwards.

"We knew beforehand that things could get heated. That's why we weren't surprised and were able to put it behind us straight away," said YB coach Patrick Rahmen in an interview with blue Sport after the game. The Bernese kept their cool, managed the lead with aplomb and finally managed to hold on to it.

Memories of 2005

The turmoil at Rams Park brings back memories. The "shame of Istanbul" from 2005 remains unforgotten, when the national team beat Turkey in the World Cup play-offs and the Swiss were attacked by Turkish players and coaches after the final whistle.

Pascal Zuberbühler and Marco Streller were also there at the time. In the blue Sport Studio, the two recalled the wild scenes from back then: "I think about it all the time. I love Turkey, I love the Turks - but what happened there had nothing to do with football," says Zubi.

Streller is glad that the situation didn't escalate on Tuesday like it did 19 years ago: "Sometimes it doesn't take much to tip the scales. It was unnecessary, but they resolved it well in the end and were also very fair after the game."

In the end, Young Boys prevailed with a 4:2 aggregate score and progressed to the Champions League. They will find out who the Bernese will face in the top flight on Thursday. Then follows the draw.