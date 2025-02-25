In the spotlight: José Mourinho. Keystone

The Istanbul city derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce is facing repercussions. The hosts accuse Fener coach José Mourinho of racism.

The goalless draw in the Istanbul city derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce could have legal repercussions for Fener coach José Mourinho. Galatasaray announced on the X platform that it would initiate criminal proceedings against Mourinho for racist remarks. The coach had said at the press conference after the 0-0 draw in the league match on Monday evening that the opposing bench had jumped around "like monkeys" after a controversial situation.

Galatasaray's statement went on to say that an official complaint would be lodged with the European Football Union (UEFA) and the world governing body FIFA. Mourinho's statement was embedded in a general criticism of the performance of Turkish referees, whose conduct the Portuguese coach has been questioning for some time.

No refereeing scolding from Mourinho this time

The clash with Galatasaray was refereed by a foreign referee following Mourinho's repeated criticism. A good decision for the 62-year-old star coach: "I think he is responsible for the great game we played," he said, praising the Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic. He said he had delivered a "top performance".

The deficit to league leaders Galatasaray did not change after the always heated derby. After 24 match days, Mourinho's side are still six points behind the defending champions as the only remaining rivals.