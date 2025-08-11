The Turkish champions have made an initial bid for Ederson. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, this amounts to around 10 million euros. The Turks have been looking for a replacement for Fernando Muslera, who moved to Argentina this summer, for some time.

Ederson has been under contract with the Citizens since 2017 and has won the Premier League six times with the English club and the Champions League in 2023. His contract runs until the end of June 2026.

His departure should open the door for Gianluigi Donnarumma. The 26-year-old Italian has been dropped from the PSG squad and is looking for a new employer. He is said not to be averse to a move to Manchester

With the arrival of Donnarumma, James Trafford would probably have to make do with the number 2 role. The 22-year-old only returned to his boyhood club from Burnley in July for around €31 million.