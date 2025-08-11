The return of striker Tiago Tomás to VfB Stuttgart is a done deal. The Swabians have agreed a transfer with Bundesliga rivals VfL Wolfsburg, as announced by both clubs. The 23-year-old Portuguese signed a contract in Stuttgart until June 30, 2029 and will train with the club for the first time on Sunday. His next Bundesliga match will be his 100th overall.

According to media reports, the transfer will cost VfB a total of 13 million euros. The DFB Cup winners, who will host FC Bayern Munich in the Super Cup on Saturday evening, were still looking for reinforcements in attack.

Tomás already played for VfB between January 2022 and summer 2023, when he was on loan from Sporting Lisbon. Stuttgart had not exercised the €15 million purchase option in 2023 due to tight budgets. Two years ago, relegation was only secured in the relegation play-offs.

Tomás had bid an emotional farewell to the Swabians at the time: "You believed in me when no one else did." He now commented on his return with the words: "VfB has developed enormously since my first time in Stuttgart. I want my performance to help us achieve our new goals and be successful together."