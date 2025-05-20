Gary Lineker retires from the BBC. Keystone

Gary Lineker shares a post on social media about the Israel-Gaza conflict with anti-Semitic connotations. Now the former football star is drawing the line.

DPA dpa

Following the furor over a social media post he shared on the Israel-Gaza conflict, former England international Gary Lineker is stepping down as a BBC TV presenter after this season. The 64-year-old announced this on Instagram. He also apologized for the post he shared, which contained anti-Semitic connotations. "It was a genuine mistake and an oversight, but I should have been more careful," said Lineker.

The ex-professional had come under fire for sharing an Instagram story on the Israel-Gaza conflict last week on the account "Palestine Lobby", which had a rat emoji embedded in it. Rats were used as a symbol for Jews for anti-Semitic propaganda purposes under National Socialism, among other things.

"There is no place for this and never should be"

"Last week I shared a post here on Instagram that contained an emoji that has horrible connotations. Unfortunately, I didn't see the emoji. If I had seen it, I would never have shared it," Lineker said. The shared post has been deleted from his page. He abhors anti-Semitism, Lineker said: "There is no place for it and there never should be."

Lineker, who will host England's most important football show "Match of the Day" for the last time on Sunday, was originally due to cover the FA Cup and next year's World Cup in the new season.

Lineker has long been considered controversial

The former FC Barcelona striker was the BBC's best-paid presenter for many years. However, he was also considered controversial because of his political statements.

There was a real scandal in March 2023 when Lineker sharply criticized the Conservative government at the time. In a post on social media, he compared comments made by the then Home Secretary Suella Braverman about migrants to the rhetoric in Germany in the 1930s.

Lineker is a football icon in his home country. The former striker is still often quoted today: "Football is a simple game. 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes and in the end the Germans win."