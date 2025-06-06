Gian Piero Gasperini takes on a new challenge Keystone

As expected, the new coach of AS Roma is Gian Piero Gasperini. The 67-year-old Italian has been given a contract with the traditional club until 2028.



It is his fifth stint in Serie A after Genoa, Inter Milan, Palermo and Atalanta Bergamo. He worked at Atalanta for nine years. Under his leadership, the team won the Europa League last year. It finished the championship in 3rd place, two places ahead of AS Roma.

The Romans have had a turbulent season. When Claudio Ranieri was brought out of retirement in mid-November after the second coach dismissal (Daniele De Rossi and Ivan Juric), they were in 13th place. According to the Italian media, Juric will succeed Gasperini at Atalanta.

