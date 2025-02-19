Atalanta Bergamo are eliminated from the Champions League against Brugge. Ademola Lookman, who missed a penalty, was partly to blame. His coach Gian Piero Gasperini is not surprised by his miss.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Atalanta missed out on direct qualification for the round of 16 in the league phase by just one point. But in the play-off game against Bruges, Bergamo were already 3-0 down at the break (and 5-1 down overall).

Ademola Lookman comes onto the pitch at the break. The striker scored immediately - but was denied a penalty shortly afterwards. For his coach Gian Piero Gasperini, his miss comes as no surprise. Captain Rafael Toló, who was shown a straight red for an assault, also drew his ire. Show more

On May 22, 2024, Ademola Lookman scored a hat-trick for Atalanta Bergamo against Bayer Leverkusen to win the Europa League. 273 days later, the Europa League hero is the symbol of Bergamo's failure in the Champions League.

The Italians lost 3-1 at home to Bruges - led by the strong Ardon Jashari - with the Belgians already leading by three goals at the break through Chemsdine Talbi (3rd/27th) and Ferran Jutglà (45th +3rd). The underdogs had already won the first leg 2:1.

At least morale was high - or at least that's what Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini said in the dressing room at the break. Just 35 seconds after the restart, joker Ademola Lookman scored to make it 1:3.

And the Nigerian, who grew up in England, was on the penalty spot five minutes later to double his tally - and thus nurture hopes of a turnaround. But the 27-year-old's attempt was saved by keeper Simon Mignolet. In the end, the favorite was eliminated. "We had more chances in both games, but they made better use of theirs," summarized Gasperini.

Lookman also shoots poorly in training

The 67-year-old set his sights on Lookman at the press conference. The attacker has been out recently with knee problems and has yet to play a game in February. "Lookman shouldn't have taken the penalty, he's one of the worst penalty takers I've ever seen," Gasperini ranted.

"He has a terrible record, even in training, he converts very few of them. Retegui and De Ketelaere were ready, but Lookman, in a moment of enthusiasm after the goal, decided to take the ball - that was a gesture I didn't like at all."

Atalanta and penalties are not a love story this season. Mateo Retegui failed to score against both Arsenal and Torino (both games ended goalless). Mario Pasalic also failed (in the 2-1 defeat against Torino). The only players to have converted penalties this season are Retegui - two out of four - and Charles De Ketelaere (1).

Lookman: "It feels deeply disrespectful"

The day after Atalanta's exit, the striker, who scored all three goals in last season's Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen in a 3-0 win, reacted emotionally to the coach's scolding. "To be singled out in such a way not only hurts, but also feels deeply disrespectful," wrote "Africa's Footballer of the Year 2024" on Instagram.

On the one hand, Lookman emphasized that he always fights hard for the club and the fans in Bergamo. On the other hand, he hinted that there were difficult moments during his time at the club. "I've never spoken about most of them, because in my opinion the team must always be protected and come first. What happened last night is therefore even more hurtful."

According to Gasperini, Charles de Ketelaere and Mateo Retegui were scheduled to take penalties. Lookman, however, said that he was asked by one of them to take the penalty kick. "To help the team, I took responsibility at that moment," he wrote, expressing his "sadness at having to write this statement on such a day".

Bergamo captain blows the fuses

Gasperini also had no joy for Rafael Tolói. His captain was sent off after an assault shortly before the end of the game. The veteran engaged in a crazy chase with Maxim de Cuyper and even had to be held back to avoid physically attacking the Brugge professional.

"That was an ugly incident and we must never lose our heads. Atalanta must bow out of the Champions League with dignity after playing great games against teams like Real Madrid, Arsenal and Barcelona," said an annoyed Gasperini.