World Cup qualifying Gattuso annoyed about "ridiculous goals" after win against Israel

SDA

9.9.2025 - 09:34

Gennaro Gattuso leads Italy to a 5-4 victory against Israel
Own goals, late redemption and big emotions: Italy scraps to a 5:4 win against Israel and is on course for the World Cup. Fans recommend medical assistance for the new national coach.

09.09.2025, 09:34

The 5:4 spectacle against Israel in the World Cup qualifiers triggered a whirlwind of emotions in Italy. "An amazing victory", cheered the "Gazzetta dello Sport", but noted after the trembling into injury time: "What a scare. And what mistakes." The "Corriere dello Sport" was delighted by "the beauty of the inexplicable" and summarized the events in Debrecen, Hungary, as follows: "It's a madhouse."

Only Sandro Tonali's goal in stoppage time redeemed the Squadra Azzurra on a memorable evening. Two own goals from Manuel Locatelli (16') and Alessandro Bastoni (87') and the goals from Dor Peretz (52nd/89th) put the victory in jeopardy for a long time. "Today was a nightmare," said Italy's new national coach Gennaro Gattuso. "It was terrible the way we conceded some ridiculous goals," added the 47-year-old.

However, the former FC Sion player-coach praised the fact that his team "played with heart and soul". "You have to give the lads credit because they had the strength to react to every slap in the face they received," said Gattuso. After the turbulent match, users on social media recommended that the national coach's cardiologist be contacted as a precaution.

Italy's fear of the demon

It was Gattuso's second win in his second game in charge after the 5:0 win against Estonia. With nine points, the Italians moved up to second place in Group G behind Norway. The victory against Israel "breathes new life into a national team that is struggling with the demon of another World Cup elimination for the third time in a row," wrote "Tuttosport", recalling that Italy had missed out on World Cup qualification twice recently.

This demon has taken up residence in the national team's quarters in Coverciano, the paper fears, and already sees Gattuso as the savior. "Thanks to the exorcism of the man who lifted this trophy into the sky, it could finally disappear."

