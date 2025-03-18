Football legend Gennaro Gattuso is now coach at Hajduk Split and is fighting for the championship title with his team. After the bitter 0:3 defeat in the top match, the 47-year-old has completely lost it.

After the game, the coach of Hajduk Split makes a memorable appearance live on TV.

Gattuos shoots like a reed sparrow at the football expert Josko Jelicic, who was present. Show more

Hajduk Split go into the top match of the round against HNK Rijeka as leaders of the Croatian league. 90 minutes later, coach Gennaro Gattuso's team have lost the lead in the table after a 3-0 defeat.

After the game, the Italian is visibly annoyed and loses his good manners during the live interview with MaxSport 1. Gattuso shakes hands with two out of three people at the table, but demonstratively refuses to shake hands with expert Josko Jelicic, who played in the Croatian league for several years.

Instead, Gattuso swears in the direction of the expert: "You talk too much. You played football yourself and know these situations. You always talk badly about us." The Italian alternates between English and Spanish, accompanied by hand gestures that speak an even clearer language. The pundit counters dryly: "Your team played badly."

Things got heated between Joško Jeličić and Gennaro Gattuso after the match. pic.twitter.com/NZEd6Qe04x — Croatian Football (@CroatiaFooty) March 16, 2025

Gattuso: "You are a bad person"

Now Gattuso only gets angrier and accuses the 54-year-old of having "no respect for people". Jelicic counters again and says: "You have no respect for me when you talk with your hand raised." Gattuso then asks his counterpart to continue talking to each other after the studio. It sounds like a threat.

Finally, Gattuso ends the discussion with the words: "That's the last time I'll talk here when you're here. You are a bad person. You talk as if you own the world." Jelicic puts the microphone on the table and leaves.

And Gattuso? He turns to the puzzled reporter and answers the questions about the game. It is a memorable appearance by the former world-class player, who became world champion with Italy in 2006 and also won the Champions League twice with AC Milan during his career.

His coaching career, which he launched in 2013 as player-coach at Sion, has been far less successful. In the 2019/20 season, he led Napoli to win the Italian Cup, his only title to date as a coach.

