Women's Europa Cup GC advances to the next round

SDA

18.9.2025 - 10:07

The Grasshoppers reach the next round of the Europa Cup.
Picture: Keystone

The Grasshoppers make it through the first qualifying round of the new Women's Europa Cup. The Zurich team defeated Kazakhstan's record champions Kazygurt Shymkent with a total score of 5:1.

Keystone-SDA

18.09.2025, 10:07

18.09.2025, 10:55

After GC had taken a 2:0 lead in the home game, coach Joao Paiva's team made sure of an early lead with goals in the 10th and 19th minute in the return game in Shymkent, a good 5,000 km away. In the end, the visitors won 3:1.

The next round of the competition, which is the equivalent of the men's Europa League, will be drawn on Friday. In addition to GC, champions YB will also play there after the Bernese team failed to qualify for the Champions League. The winners of the 2nd qualifying round, which will be held in October, will reach the round of 16.

