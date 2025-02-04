Has immediately found a good connection with his players: GC coach Tomas Oral Keystone

Of the four Super League clubs in action on Tuesday, penultimate-placed GC have the best chance of success. The Zurich side want to extend their unbeaten run to eight.

Things have been looking up since Tomas Oral took over the reins at the record champions in mid-November, who had become a gray mouse. Although the Grasshoppers still rarely win, they are now very difficult to beat. They have drawn five times in the Super League since then, twice picking up three points.

That's enough to pull away from bottom-placed Winterthur, but not enough to leave the barrage. So points are still in demand for GC. With a win in Lausanne, they could at least temporarily overtake Yverdon and move nine points clear of Winterthur.

Meanwhile, Lausanne, the surprise team from the fall, has clearly lost momentum. Ludovic Magnin's team have picked up just one point in three games since the championship resumed. It now needs another "three-pointer" at the Letzigrund if it wants to stay in touch with the leading trio of Lugano, Basel and Lucerne.

Crisis duel in Valais

The same applies to Servette. The ambitious side from Geneva have won just one of their last ten Super League games, with three draws against teams in the bottom half of the table in the new year. Despite leading scorer Dereck Kutesa, the team is lacking in offense in particular.

Nevertheless, Sion are facing an opponent in major turmoil in Valais. After a successful December, the Valais side have recently suffered three defeats in a row. In addition, coach Didier Tholot will take a seat in the stands after being sent off in Lugano on Saturday. Servette will be without their suspended defensive boss Steve Rouiller in the almost always emotional Rhône derby.

Losing is forbidden for both. In the event of a defeat, Servette would probably be decisively tied back in the championship race, while Sion would only have a three-point lead over the Zurich side if GC were to win at the same time.