Contract not extended GC and Oral go their separate ways

SDA

21.6.2025 - 19:02

Tomas Oral's time as GC coach has come to an end
Tomas Oral's time as GC coach has come to an end
Keystone

As expected, Grasshopper Club Zürich will start the Super League season at the end of July with a new coach.

Keystone-SDA

21.06.2025, 19:02

21.06.2025, 19:11

The contract with 52-year-old German Tomas Oral will not be extended, as the record champions announced. It has not been announced who will succeed him.

Oral took over as coach at GC last November, when the Zurich club finished bottom of the table. He stabilized the team, but was unable to prevent the Grasshoppers from having to contest the barrage for the second time in a row. In this, they prevailed against Aarau with an aggregate score of 4:1.

"Tomas did an outstanding job in a challenging phase," GC sporting director Alain Sutter was quoted as saying in the press release. "I quickly got to know him as a strong coach and a very pleasant person. For the coming season, however, the club wants to start with a new sporting direction, including a complete overhaul of the key positions and fresh impetus." Oral commented as follows: "I came to GC with a clear mission from the outset: to secure a place in the league. I am proud to have achieved this."

