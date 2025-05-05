Stephan Schwarz is leaving the Grasshoppers. Keystone

After two defeats in a row against direct rivals Winterthur, the Grasshoppers' relegation worries are suddenly huge again. Now GC is reacting: the sporting director has to go.

Jan Arnet

Just a few weeks ago, FC Winterthur seemed more or less certain to be relegated. But after four wins and a draw from the last five games, Winti can hope again. GC, on the other hand, have squandered their lead over FCW with two defeats against their cantonal rivals. The Hoppers are only ahead of bottom club Winterthur thanks to their superior goal difference.

Now it's time for a bang at GC. The club and head of sport Stephan Schwarz are going their separate ways. This is reported by "Blick" and is also in line with information from blue Sport. Coach Tomas Oral is allowed to stay - at least for now.

Two weeks ago, Schwarz said in an interview with blue Sport that there would be major changes to the team in the summer. He also revealed that his contract runs for another year. Now Schwarz himself is gone.

