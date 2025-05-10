"Full focus on team and goals": GC coach Tomas Oral does not want to get lost in side issues Keystone

The signing of Alain Sutter gives Grasshoppers fans new hope. But the present is called the relegation battle, and there is not much to be said for the record champions at the moment.

A visit to the Grasshoppers headquarters. For six months now, the club has had its headquarters back in Zurich, in a prime location just a few steps away from Bellevue - "zmitzt i de Stadt", "for the local roots", the club boasts.

A flag with the GC logo hangs from an inviting balcony on Schiffländeplatz with the best view of the Limmatquai. It makes the club's control center visible again. The decision-makers, on the other hand, are in hiding, and their réduit is sometimes far away from Zurich's city center, in the case of President Stacy Johns in Los Angeles in the USA, in the premises of LAFC, the owner club.

There are many questions. For example, why the Grasshoppers are sticking with coach Tomas Oral after the two defeats against direct rivals Winterthur in the relegation battle and instead replacing the sporting director. Or the question of how and with what concessions it was possible to land a coup with the engagement of former GC champion player Alain Sutter.

The coach stands up

Instead, coach Tomas Oral, who is "not hiding", as he asserts this Thursday in the run-up to the next Zurich derby against FCZ, answers some of the questions. After not giving any interviews a week ago after the 2-0 defeat in Winterthur "due to a misunderstanding" and leaving for his sister's wedding in Frankfurt, Oral is keen to make this clear. "I'm not ducking away!" he emphasizes. The fact that he traveled to Germany after the match was agreed with those responsible. The whole thing went "very badly" and he is sorry about that.

Oral was also surprised by the change in sporting director. Normally it's the coach who is affected in a situation like this, says the 52-year-old German, who will not be on the sidelines against FCZ on Saturday due to a yellow card suspension, with a touch of gallows humor.

Oral regrets that his compatriot Stephan Schwarz had to leave the club. But in Sutter, whom he knew as a Bayern Munich fan because of his "beautiful mane" and "good right foot", a competent successor has been appointed: "He has a wealth of experience. He knows what he wants. He is empathetic. I respect him for taking on this task in this situation. That shows selflessness."

The future with Sutter

In the medium term, Sutter's commitment gives the fans hope. The former international is exactly what GC, which at times seems like a mercenary outfit, needed: someone with the much-cited stable smell, with GC DNA. And at the same time someone with an excellent track record as head of sport at FC St. Gallen. Someone who creates a positive atmosphere, inspires hope and exudes a spirit of optimism.

The signing of Alain Sutter is the best move to date by the US owners of LAFC, who have so far not followed up their anointed words at the time of the takeover 16 months ago - the promising-sounding commitment to investment, sporting success and regional roots - with enough action. Sutter combines expertise and solidarity. Thanks to him, Amir Abrashi is no longer the club's only high-profile identification figure.

Present with relegation battle

However, the dream of a new old GC is still a dream of the future. The present is - once again - a tough relegation battle. And the team did not cut a good figure recently. In last Saturday's 2-0 defeat in Winterthur, no player made any noticeable effort to prevent another defeat against their direct rivals, at the latest after the penalty was denied after an hour.

With a large number of players on loan or with expiring contracts, the team will now go into the final four games in a tie on points with bottom-placed Winterthur, who are now in form. One year after the trembling fight to stay in the league against Thun in the barrage, there is the threat of a second relegation after 2019. Oral puts the recent setbacks into perspective by pointing to the "many little things" that have gone against his team and would mask the stability they have gained. But he also says: "We have something to make up for. Maybe we need to play even more aggressively, a bit dirtier."

The question remains as to what Alain Sutter plans for the coaching position. Will the new sporting director stick with Oral? If he loses, are Oral's days at GC already numbered after the FCZ match? The coach himself is ignoring such thoughts. "I don't concern myself with such scenarios. All that matters to me is focusing on the team and achieving our goals," he says.