Tomas Veron Lupi to score goals for GC. Screenshot /X/Grasshoppers

GC has signed winger Tomas Veron Lupi. The 24-year-old Argentine is joining the Zurich club on loan from Uruguayan first division side Racing Club de Montevideo.

SDA

The Grasshoppers, who have collected just four points in the first six rounds, have an option to buy at the end of the loan period.

