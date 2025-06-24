  1. Residential Customers
Austrian moves to Zurich GC brings in Gerald Scheiblehner as new coach

Linus Hämmerli

24.6.2025

Gerald Scheiblehner moves from Blau-Weiss Linz to the Grasshoppers touchline.
KEYSTONE

Gerald Scheiblehner is the new coach of GC. The 48-year-old Austrian succeeds Tomas Oral.

24.06.2025, 18:33

24.06.2025, 18:50

Gerald Scheiblehner is the new coach of the Grasshoppers. What the 48-year-old Austrian already made public on Instagram on Monday has now also been officially communicated by the Zurich city club.

Scheiblehner is moving from Blau-Weiss Linz to the Swiss record champions. Last season, he surprisingly led Linz to the final round of the Austrian Bundesliga.

"Gerald Scheiblehner has exactly the kind of experience and persuasive power that can give our team structure and new impetus," said Head of Sport Alain Sutter in the press release.

The Austrian fits in with GC's philosophy of giving young and motivated players a platform. Sutter is convinced that Scheiblehner "will make an important contribution to the further development of the team and individual players."

Grasshoppers remain silent. Gerald Scheiblehner already writes on Instagram that he will be the new GC coach

Scheiblehner is really looking forward to the task at GC: "I am very excited about the task at GC. I see great potential in the team and in the club as a whole. I'm really looking forward to getting started right away."

Toni Mestrovic and Alexander Zellhofer join Scheiblehner at the record champions and complete the coaching team. Michael Henke and Giuseppe Morello have to leave the coaching team.

