After assault GC captain Abrashi banned for three games

SDA

6.3.2026 - 11:08

Amir Abrashi will miss three games for the Grasshoppers. The Zurich captain will be prosecuted after being sent off in Thursday evening's loss away to FC Basel.

Keystone-SDA

06.03.2026, 11:08

06.03.2026, 12:49

Abrashi, who came on as a substitute in the 61st minute, received a three-match ban for an assault on Basel's Koba Koindredi in stoppage time.

After being pushed in the back by Koindredi in his own penalty area during the build-up, Abrashi spun around and punched the Basel player in the back. The Swiss Football League states on its website that this provocation was taken into account when determining the penalty.

