GC captain Amir Abrashi clashes with FCB coach Stephan Lichtsteiner after being sent off Keystone

Amir Abrashi will miss three games for Grasshoppers. The Zurich captain will be prosecuted after being sent off in Thursday evening's loss away to FC Basel.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Abrashi, who came on as a substitute in the 61st minute, received a three-match ban for an assault on Basel's Koba Koindredi in stoppage time.

After being pushed in the back by Koindredi in his own penalty area during the build-up, Abrashi spun around and punched the Basel player in the back. The Swiss Football League states on its website that this provocation was taken into account when determining the penalty.