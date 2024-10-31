Amir Abrashi is missing the Hoppers against Lugano due to a yellow card suspension. On Thursday at the Letzigrund, the GC captain proves that he wants to be fully involved despite his absence. Abrashi follows the game directly from the fan block. During the break, he talks to blue Sport on the phone.

Tobias Benz

Amir Abrashi watches the match between GC and Lugano from the fan block due to a yellow card suspension.

The GC captain talks to blue Sport on the phone during the half-time break and raves about the great atmosphere in the stands.

"That was very nice, thank you very much for having so many fans there," says Amir Abrashi in a different kind of interval interview - a video call with blue Sport presenter Gianni Wyler. After 45 minutes, the GC captain is all smiles as the Grasshoppers lead 1-0 against Lugano at the Letzigrund thanks to a goal from Nikolas Muci.

"I'll stay there for the second half to make sure it stays that way," laughs Abrashi and raves about the GC block: "It's a very good feeling here. I join in, I sing along to the songs when I'm here. It's really fun."

