The Grasshoppers have to go to the barrage despite beating FC St.Gallen. What the GC players had to say after the game.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you After the last matchday of the Super League, the season is not quite over for GC.

Despite a win, the Hoppers failed to climb above 11th place and now have to play Aarau in the barrage.

GC captain Amir Abrashi appeals: "We have to take today's energy into the barrage." Show more

The Grasshoppers put in a strong performance against FC St.Gallen. The record champions win 2:0 against the eastern Swiss side - a bittersweet victory. Although the Hoppers avoid direct relegation, they have to go through the extra round via the barrage.

"Sucks", says Nikolas Muci dryly about the fact that his team has to go to the barrage. Nevertheless, the scorer of the 1:0 goal was satisfied. "We went into the game with the right mentality right from the start. We put in a very good performance." Muci scored the goal in the 12th minute with his heel. "A beautiful goal," he says and adds: "That was instinct."

GC will need Muci's scoring instinct in the barrage. In addition to goals, the right mentality is also needed. And the Zurich team have already shown what this should look like against FCSG. "We have to take today's energy into the barrage," said Abrashi after the game.

Coach Tomas Oral probably agrees. "I'm very proud of the team. They confirmed today what I've been preaching over and over again in recent weeks."

And Oral will continue to preach. Next Tuesday, the Hoppers will welcome FC Aarau for the first leg of the barrage. One thing is clear: the game will not take place in the Letzigrund, because the band "Imagine Dragons" will transform the stadium into a festival area. It is not yet known where the ball will roll.

