After the 5-0 defeat against Servette, new GC coach Gernot Messner gives a puzzling interview. The Austrian speaks of a good start to the game - despite his team being 4-0 down after 18 minutes. Georges Bregy sharply criticizes the statements.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you GC concede a disastrous 5-0 defeat to Servette on coach Gernot Messner's debut and are clearly inferior to Geneva for the entire match.

Messner's post-match statement about a supposedly good start and an "inexplicable" defeat caused a lack of understanding.

blue Sport expert Georges Bregy sharply criticizes both Messner's interview and GC's tactical approach and calls for self-reflection from the coach. Show more

What a debacle! GC went down 5-0 to Servette in Geneva and the Hoppers didn't stand a chance against the Grenats. The debut of new coach Gernot Messner could not have gone any worse.

But the Austrian apparently sees things differently. His statements in the interview with blue Sport after the game raise questions. "We actually got into the game well in the first ten minutes," said Messner. The problem: after ten minutes, his team was already 2-0 down. A good start looks different.

Inexplicable failure

"But then we perhaps felt too confident because we didn't defend at all," he explains. For the 45-year-old, the heavy defeat was "inexplicable": "Because the training week was actually good."

Before the game, he had demanded emotion from his players. On Saturday evening, the Hoppers completely failed to do so. "When you immediately go 0:1 and 0:2 down, it's difficult to show emotion," Messner tries to explain.

He cites the many individual mistakes that led to easy goals as reasons for the heavy defeat. And how does he want to deal with this defeat? "Clearly address what was missing," he replies. And demands of his players: "The players should take a step back and reflect."

Sharp criticism from Bregy

The interview does not go down well in the blue Sport studio. Expert Georges Bregy says: "He was taken by surprise. When he then says that they started the game well, I wonder how he saw the game. They were played against a wall."

The former professional also criticized GC's tactical approach. "From my point of view, you can't play with a back three against a strong team like Servette and leave the wings completely free. As a coach, you have to question how you set up the team. I expected a different dynamic there."

Clear words from the national team legend in the direction of the new GC coach. He now has enough time to prepare his players for a reaction. Due to the national team break, the next game is not until two weeks from now. GC will then face Sion at home.