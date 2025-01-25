GC remain undefeated in their 6th Super League game under Tomas Oral. However, the 51-year-old is not completely satisfied after the 0-0 draw against YB. YB coach Giorigio Contini is even more worried.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you GC have never lost in the league under Tomas Oral (2 wins, 4 draws).

He is satisfied with his team's performance against YB, even if more would have been possible.

Oral plays down the fact that GC has never lost in the league under him. "We're still in intensive care, we're just awake now and no longer sleeping."

YB, meanwhile, have yet to get going under Giorgio Contini. In three games under his management, the Bernese have yet to score a goal. Two goalless draws in the league and a 1-0 defeat in the Champions League. His mood is accordingly. Show more

Under Tomas Oral, GC have never conceded more than one goal, and in the last three games they have even kept a clean sheet at the back. The only defeat under his leadership came on December 3 in the cup round of 16 against FCZ (0:1). In the league, on the other hand, GC remain unbeaten in their 6th game under Oral (2 wins, 4 draws). The last coach to achieve the same feat with the Hoppers was current national team coach Murat Yakin. That was in 2017!

However, more could have been possible for GC in the draw against YB. There was the missed penalty - and the Hoppers also created the better chances from play.

"I think we did really well against a very strong team. We hardly conceded anything. We could have won the game today. But we don't want to exaggerate. We are humble. We played to nil again. That's why there are many positive things to take from the game," was Oral's sober analysis.

The GC coach also noted that he had to replace several regular players and praised the substitutes: "The boys did a sensational job. We had a very young team on the pitch and they threw themselves into everything." He said it was important to continue like this, because "a mammoth program" awaited his team. "We're still in intensive care, we're just awake now and no longer asleep. And that's the difference. But one thing is clear: we have to be very careful."

YB has yet to score a goal under Giorgio Contini

The YB camp is anything but satisfied. The champions are not getting up to speed under Giorgio Contini either. The two games in the league against Winterthur and GC ended goalless, and in between there was a 1-0 away defeat against Celtic Glasgow in the Champions League. This also means that YB has yet to score a goal under the 51-year-old.

The YB coach's mood is correspondingly subdued: "The longer we played, the more we lost our heads, we weren't precise. We had the ball a lot, but that was no use. We lacked solutions and, above all, the conviction to score the goal."

There is a lot to talk about after this game. When asked about Alex Frei talking about a lack of 5 percent in the blue Sport Studio, Contini said: "I don't know if it was only 5 percent, I have the feeling it was more today." One of the main problems he sees is a lack of self-confidence. He and his coaching team are responsible for bringing this back.

Marvin Keller the only bright spot for YB

At least YB were able to keep a clean sheet against GC. And that is mainly thanks to Marvin Keller, who was promoted to the new number 1 under Contini. As he did against Celtic, he also saved a penalty against GC and made further strong saves.

Keller has now played three games in the Super League this season, saving 14 out of 15 shots. This gives him a save percentage of 93 percent. In comparison: David von Ballmoos has a 67 percent save rate. Even if the 22-year-old is doing well personally, he is naturally also frustrated after another clean sheet.