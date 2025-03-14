Last Saturday, GC coach Tomas Oral was in a bad mood after the defeat against St. Gallen and took a swipe at the referees. In an interview with blue Sport, he explains what particularly annoyed him.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Last Saturday, GC coach Tomas Oral takes a hard line with the referees after the 3-1 defeat against St. Gallen.

He had heard what the former top referee Urs Meier had said about the scenes. He therefore feels that his criticism was not misplaced.

However, Oral also defended the referee in charge, Anojen Kanagasingam, and instead called for the video referees to do a better job. Show more

"Last weekend has been dealt with," says GC coach Tomas Oral, who was "absolutely satisfied" with his team's performance, as he emphasized in an interview with blue Sport. However, it is no secret that he was not happy with the referee's performance. His criticism after the 3:1 defeat was clear.

When asked about it a few days later, he told blue Sport: "Yes, well, after a veteran like Urs Meier analyzed it very objectively, factually and cleanly, I felt vindicated somewhere." Meier analyzed in "Blick" that Abrashi should not have seen red and that there should not have been a penalty for St.Gallen later on when the score was 1:1. blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer also mentions Oral by name, saying that he saw it the same way in the blue Sport Studio.

Referee expert Stephan Klossner, on the other hand, could understand why a penalty was awarded. In the blue Sport Studio, however, he said that he would welcome it if the communication between referees and the VAR were disclosed. Oral doesn't think too much of this proposal: "I simply believe that we need to analyze the images more cleanly."

Oral's sympathy for the referee on the pitch

However, the GC coach also made it clear that his criticism was not aimed at the referee on the pitch, who only awarded a penalty after the VAR intervened. He even felt sorry for Anojen Kanagasingam because he "didn't get the support he should have".

The penalty is history, but the red card against Abrashi reverberates, as the captain will be suspended against Sion on Sunday. Oral doesn't want to make a big story out of it: "We've always had challenges in recent weeks. We have a very good squad. It's not in my nature to moan or look backwards. We'll take the task as it comes. And I'm very confident."

You can watch the match between GC and Sion live on blue Sport on Sunday, kick-off is at 2.15 pm.

Super League: Matches and table