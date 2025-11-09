For a long time on Saturday evening at Schützenwiese, it looks like the game will end in a draw, but then the game goes on an emotional rollercoaster ride in the final minutes - with GC coach Scheiblehner at the forefront.

Jan Arnet

Ecstasy in Winterthur in the 88th minute! Andrin Hunziker supposedly scores the winner for FCW against GC. But the joy on the Schützenwiese is short-lived: the VAR intervenes and the goal is disallowed for offside. Now GC coach Gerald Scheiblehner goes full throttle: he clashes with the Winti fans and provokes them. Beer cups fly in his direction. FCW coach Patrick Rahmen shouts: "What's the problem?"

Before the situation has calmed down, the ball is in the goal again. But this time on the other side. Nikolas Muci scores for GC to make it 1:0! And there's no stopping Scheiblehner. He turns away again, beats his chest and shows the score to the main stand with his fingers. Cups and even sausages fly again.

Shortly afterwards, the game is over. The GC coach shakes his fist at the spectators once again and bids farewell to the catacombs with a wink. GC wins 1:0 and keeps last-placed Winterthur at bay.

After a few minutes, tempers have calmed down, Scheiblehner talks to blue Sport about the emotionally charged game - and even praises the Winti fans. "The crowd is great, they really get into it," he says, explaining his outburst by saying that he was constantly provoked by the spectators. "The emotions are part of it. People were swearing at me the whole time. That's why I was pleased that we left the pitch as winners."