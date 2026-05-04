Peter Zeidler (right) becomes a fireman for GC. Keystone

Peter Zeidler and GC come together at the second attempt - and start the mission to save the team in the middle of the relegation battle. At the press conference, the 63-year-old German and GC sporting director Alain Sutter reveal how they intend to turn things around.

Jan Arnet

GC sporting director Alain Sutter begins by explaining once again why Gernot Messner was let go after 48 days in office: "With Peter Zeidler, we now want to get the ball rolling to ensure we stay in the league. Peter has an incredible amount of energy and passion. We need that at this stage in order to achieve a turnaround in this difficult situation." Both parties quickly agreed to start immediately instead of in the summer.

The 63-year-old was not in the stadium against Servette. "I watched the game in my hotel room. After the justified red card, GC no longer had a chance against a team in positive flow," he summarizes. Zeidler wants to develop the team's spirit in order to have a chance in the next few games, the Swabian explains. He led the first training session on Monday to get to know the team.

"The current situation in the table makes it very difficult, but on the other hand it also creates tension: if you can turn things around in the barrage, that gives you energy. When you're in a negative flow, it's difficult to stop the momentum. Stopping this momentum with results is the primary goal," says Zeidler.

For Sutter, there are reasons why GC now has its third coach on the sidelines this season. "For me, it was important that Peter is prepared to take the big risk at this point in order to do it together. It's a big challenge - it's a strong sign from him, which is what we need," he says.

Already flirting with each other in the summer

The two spoke on the phone before the season, but it didn't work out back then. "Maybe the time wasn't ripe yet - now it's a little more difficult - maybe it's ripe now," Zeidler smiles and adds: "The relationship is intact and we're on the same wavelength. The timing wasn't right back then."

Alain Sutter and Peter Zeidler harmonized at FCSG (2018-2024) KEYSTONE

Alain Sutter says: "I scouted the coaching market last summer. I had a lot of talks with Peter and he eventually signed for Lausanne. It was perhaps good because there was a lot to work through internally. We made progress structurally - but unfortunately not in terms of results. Now is the time to start a new chapter together."

The German already worked successfully with sporting director Alain Sutter at FC St. Gallen between 2018 and 2024. "You know what you have in each other. We're on the same wavelength and understand each other blindly," explains Zeidler.

At FCSG, they had intense discussions, but the sparks never flew. Sutter adds how things were harmonious in eastern Switzerland when it came to transfers: "I never got a player that he never wanted - or vice versa." The Hoppers would also go to the Challenge League with Zeidler if necessary.

Sutter adds that he had no further contact with anyone after the surprising dismissal in St. Gallen. "I took myself out of it," recalls the former national team star.

Zeidler does not want to take a break

Most recently, the former French teacher worked for Lausanne, where he was dismissed in mid-April. "Lausanne was a very good experience, winning against Besiktas and Fiorentina and traveling to various countries, that was great." He does not want to hear about stagnating development. "I'll leave it at that, but I think many players have developed. But I don't hold any grudges. I'm grateful that I was able to be in Lausanne," says Zeidler.

Did he not need a break after his adventure in French-speaking Switzerland? "The desire was there to be able to work again. I'm full of energy. If so, let's start now - I wanted to get straight back to work."

Already has a new job after his leave of absence in Lausanne: Peter Zeidler sda

In Lausanne, Zeidler had his team play offensively. Will he use the same recipe here in Zurich? "We are well advised to focus on the result," he says. The right philosophy will come later, right now it's simply a matter of finding out how to score one more goal than the opposition. Now they have to reach the barrage for the first time and then win there. Does he prefer Aarau or Vaduz? "Yverdon, but that's no longer possible," he laughs. "Both teams are good, but we're concentrating on ourselves."

Where the Hoppers will play their home game in the possible barrage is still open. The Letzigrund is occupied by a Metallica concert, and so far there have been no positive signals from other clubs. "We are examining all options. Postponing a day is also an option," says Sutter.