Three games, just one point: GC is still struggling to get going this season. For Coach Peter Zeidler, it was a frustrating 64th birthday in Geneva—marked by a 1-2 loss and a yellow-red card.

It's enough to drive you to despair: Despite their best efforts, the young GC team was unable to give head coach Peter Zeidler a gift for his 64th birthday

This was certainly not how Peter Zeidler had imagined his 64th birthday. While the Grasshoppers didn’t suffer a 0-5 drubbing on Saturday like they did in April—when Austrian Gernot Messner was still on the sidelines—the 1-2 loss is perhaps even more frustrating.

Because the opponent is rattled after two losses to start the season and is by no means unbeatable, because GC is leading 1-0 and is on track for a long time. Because star player Amir Abrashi has to leave the game due to injury. And because a yellow-red card against midfielder Imourane Hassane with half an hour left in the game turned the match on its head. That’s why the record champions have just one point after three games, and a fourth very difficult season in a row is looming. In each of the last three years, GC has only managed to avoid relegation in the relegation playoff.

Abrashi's rare goal

Things were going well for a long time on Saturday. Just like the week before against Lugano, the Zurich team took a 1-0 lead. The goal scorer’s achievement takes on almost historic proportions. Captain Amir Abrashi skillfully finishes off a textbook attack. It’s the first competitive goal in more than seven years for the small midfielder with a big heart. In March 2019, Abrashi scored his only international goal for Albania. Ten years ago, he scored his only goal in the Bundesliga for Freiburg, and his last goal in the Super League came a full eleven years ago. But just as against Lugano (1–4), the lead doesn’t hold.

These difficulties didn’t come out of the blue. Even after the change in ownership, the roster still lacks quality and experience. The starting lineup is five and a half years younger than that of their opponent, Servette. Nevertheless, birthday boy Peter Zeidler was pointedly confident in an interview with SRF after the game. “We’re getting better, but we’re not quite there yet,” says the former head coach of Sion, Lausanne, and St. Gallen.

Two Key Moments

"They certainly showed some quality," says the experienced Swabian. "The 1-0 lead wasn't undeserved. In the second half, we almost had the upper hand; Diaby had a great chance." With eleven players against eleven, they might have secured a draw, and everything would have been fine. “But that’s all hypothetical,” says Zeidler.

Hypothetically, because after just under an hour, “two key moments” occur, as he puts it. First, Abrashi has to leave the field—likely with a thigh injury. This means even more experience and organization are lost on the field. Immediately afterward, Hassane commits a foul that is rightly punished with a second yellow card and a red card. “The yellow-red card killed the game,” notes GC midfielder Tim Meyer.

Bitter: Hassane is one of the more experienced players who gets carried away by his overzealous play. The 23-year-old midfielder has 26 caps for Benin and is making his 46th Super League appearance for GC. With a man advantage, Servette—which had been lackluster up to that point—exploited the open space to score a beautifully crafted goal that sealed a 2-1 victory.

Reinforcements Promised

Zeidler is, of course, well aware of just how young and inexperienced his team is. “It’s a lot of fun to work with the players,” he says. He can’t fault anyone for their effort or their desire to do well.

But he also emphasizes: “It’s been clearly agreed that we’ll be getting more reinforcements.” The team will need them if GC wants to have another season without any immediate relegation worries. The transfer window in Switzerland doesn’t close until September 7.