Despite a good performance, GC were beaten at FC Basel. Defender Sven Köhler takes aim at his teammates in offense after the final whistle.

The Grasshoppers put in a good performance in the away game against FC Basel and had the edge in terms of play at times. Especially in the first half, the Hoppers are the better team after FCB's furious start, but are not effective enough in front of the opponent's box.

This annoyed Sven Köhler, who only joined the Zurich side at the beginning of February. After the final whistle, it was clear to the central defender what the problem was: "Today it was clearly our offense. I have to address that very clearly. We played a very good game and conceded very little."

"When you concede goals, you also get criticized"

While Basel took the lead with the first real chance on goal, Köhler sees potential for improvement in his team-mates: "The kind of transition situations and situations we have in the six-yard box - I'm almost lost for words. It doesn't work like that. How you can be so careless with the ball and miss chances or final passes. It doesn't work like that. Because I think the game might have deserved a different winner today."

Köhler is aware that his comments may not go down well with his teammates. "When you concede goals, you also get criticized," said the 29-year-old, who stressed: "It's also my job to address that. That's football, nobody needs to take it personally. If I make mistakes or score an own goal like against Lucerne, I'll say so. That's part of the game and you have to accept it."

And yet, from Köhler's point of view, there are many positive things that the team from second last in the table can take away from their visit to the Joggeli: "We played a great game. I didn't see any difference in class here. I have to say quite clearly that I didn't see any difference with the resources Basel have. The only difference is on the scoreboard. We'll take that with us."

